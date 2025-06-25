Huge win for Sean Diddy? Rapper escapes serious charges as prosecutors dismiss key accusations

Sean “Diddy” Combs won a significant legal battle after prosecutors agreed to abandon some of the most important aspects of the accusations against him. Sean Diddy trial: A view from the jury box inside a federal courtroom similar to the room where the trial of Sean (P. Diddy) Combs is being held in Federal District court in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 6, 2025. Jefferson Siegel/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Prosecutors wrote a letter to US District Judge Arun Subramanian, stating that they will no longer pursue arguments put up during the high-profile trial, such as Diddy's involvement in attempted arson and kidnapping.

The rap mogul is still accused of having engaged in crimes associated with drugs, manipulation, bribery, and transportation for prostitution.

“The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability, so instructions are no longer necessary,” the prosecutors stated.

The move was taken in order to expedite the jury's directions, which Judge Subramanian and the attorneys are now discussing in court.

Rapper Kid Cudi made the arson accusation in his evidence, claiming Combs broke into his house after learning of his connection with Cassie Ventura, his longtime girlfriend and primary complainant.

Kid Cudi, whose actual name is Scott Mescudi, had his Porsche burned in his driveway following the alleged break-in. No charges were ever filed in this incident and prosecutors never blamed Diddy for the fire.

Diddy lawyers conclude their defence case just after 20 minutes

During Tuesday's sex trafficking trial, Diddy's defense team concluded their arguments just only around 20 minutes of argument.

After nearly seven weeks of discussions and witness testimony from federal prosecutors in New York, Diddy's lawyers made their brief presentation.

His defense lawyers contended that the judge ought to dismiss the case against him as the government has not met the burden of establishing any of the accusations against him, which he has strongly rejected.

Additionally, Combs assured the court that he would not testify at his own trial. He informed the judge, “It's my decision with my lawyers” not to testify.

Speaking in the court for the first time in the weeks, Combs stated that he was “doing an excellent job.”

The rapper said to the judge, “I want to tell you thank you.”

Combs has entered a not guilty plea to allegations of prostitute trafficking, racketeering, and transportation. If found guilty of the plot, he might be imprisoned for life.