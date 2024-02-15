Huma Abedin and Alexander Soros may be dating, their Valentine's Day post reveals

Hillary Clinton top aide Huma Abedin and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros’ son, Alexander Soros, seemed to have revealed that they are dating. The revelation was made through a Valentine’s Day story. Hillary Clinton top aide Huma Abedin and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros’ son, Alexander Soros, seemed to have revealed that they are dating (alexsoros/Instagram)

Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, are seen in a photo cozying up at a restaurant in Paris. There is a Happy Valentine’s Day sticker on the top. A bunch of roses, as well as two jewellery boxes, can be seen on the table.

(alexsoros/Instagram)

Abedin served as vice chair of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She was previously married to former Rep. Anthony Weiner, and filed for divorce from him in 2017. The divorce filing came after Weiner was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for sexting with a minor girl. Their divorce was finalised some years later.

However, in April last year, the pair was seen dining together in Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom during the city’s Inner Circle show. This sparked rumours that they had reunited. Weiner dismissed the rumours, New York Post reported.

Page Six revealed some months later that Abedin was secretly dating Bradley Cooper. The two were introduced by Vogue EIC Anna Wintour.

Meanwhile, last year George Soroshanded over the reins of his fortune to Soros, although he is his younger son. His eldest son is Soros’ brother, Jonathan. The fortune includednonprofit Open Society Foundation, known for funnelling to liberal causes around $1.5 billion a year. An NYU grad, Soros claimed he was picked for being even “more political” than his father.

The younger Soros’first major contribution to the Jewish Funds for Justice helped him establish himself as a philanthropist. He later also donated $200,000 to the Jewish Council for Education and Research. He established the ‘Alexander Soros Foundation’ in 2012, which promotes social justice and human rights. The organization notably funded the first-ever national statistical study of domestic workers – ‘Home Economics: The Invisible and Unregulated World of Domestic Work.’

Soros had been eputy chair of OSF since 2017. The foundation directs about $1.5 billion every year to groups including those that back human rights. He is part of the investment committee of the foundation, which is an overseer of Soros Fund Management.