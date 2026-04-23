Human remains of 3 children aged 3 to 7 found in Memphis’s Hickory Hill; What police said

Human remains believed to belong to three children aged between 3 and 7 have been recovered in the Hickory Hill area of Memphis, according to police. Officials said the case is part of a “planned and coordinated search operation associated with an ongoing investigation” that began in early March 2026.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the remains are believed to be “a few years” old.(Photo: Screenshot from video posted on X by AZ Intel )

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The remains were found in a heavily vegetated area near Ridgeway and Ridge Meadow Parkway.

Authorities said there is “no indication of any active threat to our public” as the investigation continues.

How the search unfolded

The probe began on March 8 after an anonymous caller reported a “possible human skull” in a wooded area along Ridge Meadow Parkway. Responding officers located what appeared to be a skull but delayed a detailed search due to limited visibility.

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{{^usCountry}} In the days that followed, investigators returned with support teams and expanded their search. The operation eventually involved nearly 170 personnel led by the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Unit, working alongside agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the days that followed, investigators returned with support teams and expanded their search. The operation eventually involved nearly 170 personnel led by the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Unit, working alongside agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Burnt human remains found in waste dump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Burnt human remains found in waste dump {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cadaver dogs later alerted officers to a nearby drainage pipe, prompting further inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cadaver dogs later alerted officers to a nearby drainage pipe, prompting further inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A camera system was used to examine the pipes, leading to the discovery of additional remains, including another skull and multiple bones in early April. Remains believed to be of three children {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A camera system was used to examine the pipes, leading to the discovery of additional remains, including another skull and multiple bones in early April. Remains believed to be of three children {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on initial findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators believe the remains belong to three individuals estimated to be between 3 and 7 years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on initial findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators believe the remains belong to three individuals estimated to be between 3 and 7 years old. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials noted that identification efforts are still ongoing.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the remains are believed to be “a few years” old.

Also Read: Human remains found in Travis Decker case? FBI issues statement as bones discovered near Leavenworth forest

Police appeal for information

Davis said: “It’s heartbreaking, it’s disturbing.” She urged the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the children.

“Someone knows where these children come from. Someone knows of the missing children from this area,” she said, appealing for tips as investigators continue their work.

Authorities stated there is no immediate danger to the community, but the investigation remains active as officials work to identify the victims and determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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