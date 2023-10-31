Hundreds of Americans held hostages in Gaza as Hamas refused to crack any deal, US negotiates for their safe passage

Hundreds of Americans who are trapped in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terrorist group are seeking to escape the war-torn area, as the US government tries to negotiate their release and safe passage. Flames rise during an Israeli air strike on west Gaza, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri. REFILE - QUALITY UPDATE(REUTERS)

The US has been working with various parties, including Israel, Egypt, the UN and Qatar, to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from Gaza, where Israel is preparing to intensify its ground offensive after Hamas killed more than 1,400 people, including at least 33 Americans, in a rocket attack on Oct. 7.

However, Hamas has been refusing to cooperate with the US efforts, holding about 200 hostages and blocking the Rafah crossing into Egypt, which is the only way out for the Americans in Gaza.

A senior defense official said on Monday that the US has military forces in the region ready to support “hostage recovery efforts in Gaza, as well as working with all relevant stakeholders for the safe evacuation of American citizens and others of interest to the United States from Gaza.”

The official added that the State Department has been leading an intensive effort to work with all relevant stakeholders, which include Israel, Egypt, the UN and Hamas, who has to allow for safe movement of those civilians through Gaza and out through the Rafah crossing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken maintains regular communication with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who serves as a crucial intermediary in US discussions with Hamas.

Notably, Qatar has hosted the political leadership of Hamas for more than a decade.

“Our work to ensure the safety of American citizens in Gaza continues to be our highest priority,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

“We will continue to work at the highest levels to secure the release of every hostage held by Hamas, and the safe passage of those American citizens in Gaza who want to leave.”

Miller said that Hamas has not yet agreed to release anyone other than two US citizens who were freed on Oct. 20 after Qatar’s intervention. He also said that Hamas continues to not operate their side of the Rafah gate, preventing American citizens who want to leave Gaza from doing so.

The State Department could not provide an exact number of how many Americans are in Gaza wishing to leave, citing safety and security considerations and the fluidity of the situation. The department has stated that it is actively in touch with U.S. citizens who are seeking assistance in leaving Gaza.

The US has also arranged several charter flights out of Israel for Americans who are stranded in the country without commercial flights after major airlines suspended their operations in Israel at the start of the conflict.

The last US-chartered flight will depart on Tuesday, Miller said.

