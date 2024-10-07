Hurricane Helene aftermath: Officials struggle with wildfire of misinformation and conspiracy theories

Amid the adversities created by Hurricane Helene, a new hurdle has emerged in the affected states. Regions like North Carolina and others have witnessed an increase in misinformation and conspiracy theories about the relief efforts. The false claims are spreading at an alarming rate through the hurricane-affected regions and disheartening for the working officials. In the face of Hurricane Helene, false claims about relief efforts are spreading in affected regions.((Pexel - representational image) )

Also Read: Florida braces for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton strengthens

Hurricane Helene aftermath

A meeting was held in Rutherford County to discuss the extensive damage and the efforts of search and rescue teams, last Wednesday. It was attended by several from the communities adversely affected by the hurricane. However, soon conspiracy theories on social media claimed that the meeting was held to secretly discuss bulldozing, confiscating and selling the lands for either profit or to lithium mines.

The chairman of the county commission, Bryan King was present at the meeting and said, “The only lithium for sale in Rutherford County is at the local Lowes stores in a 9-volt battery.” He added that the power of these conspiracy theories “is just disheartening,” as reported by The New York Times. These theories have been particularly rampant in regions of Georgia and North Carolina which has alarmed the experts and officials.

Samantha Montano, an assistant professor of emergency management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy said, “I have been doing disaster work for nearly 20 years, and I cannot think of another acute disaster where there has been this much misinformation.”

The aftermath of the hurricane resulted in damages in all regions but the epicentre of ruins is in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. Small mountain communities like Chimney Rock and Lake Lure in Rutherford County are still isolated with no access to water, electricity, or cell networks and are left among destroyed roads.

Also Read: Donald Trump claims he is fitter and healthier than Barack Obama. Netizens demand medical report

High-profile figures fuel conspiracy theories

While officials tried to refute these false claims and cut off the transmission of misinformation, some high-profile figures elevated their spread. One such figure was Elon Musk on X who promoted the spread of disinformation since acquiring the platform by pulling strings on content moderation.

Followed by Musk was former president Donald Trump who falsely claimed that the relied funds for hurricane-affected were being transferred to house undocumented immigrants and the Democrats were little interested in helping the conservative residents without any evidence. Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump reiterated when asked about the false claims he made.

Also Read: US poll ‘Nostradamus’ predicts if 'October Surprise' will influence election: ‘Harris will…’

Misinformation is frustrating

Criswell called the disinformation “just plain false” and “truly dangerous” in her interview with ABC on Sunday. She asserted that it was “a shame that people are sitting home on their comfortable couches while we have thousands of people here on the ground that have left their own families to be able to help those in need.” She added that these baseless claims had created “fear in our own employees” as there have been resident calls to form a militia against FEMA employees.

Mayor Tim Futrelle of Boone, N.C. said, “Folks who just are begging for attention on their own or who want to sow seeds of chaos are, I don’t know how else to say it — they are the worst of us right now.”Officials have expressed frustration over resources being redirected to counter falsehoods, which undermines emergency responses.

Some underscored the fact that communication blackouts because of storms in these regions have fuelled the spread of misinformation. People not being able to connect with their family, friends and the general public information affected the early recovery process.

Nonetheless, the false claims undermine the efforts of the officials and workers. Sherry Friffith, a retired education teacher said, “It makes you really angry” after she had to calm down a worried friend who stated there was little help when there was an abundance of support available.