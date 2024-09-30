Hurricane Helene: Eight alleged migrants held for looting in Tennessee flood zone, over 100 dead after devastating storm

Eight alleged migrants were taken into custody on Saturday for looting in flood-ravaged sections of Washington County. Sheriff Keith Sexton informed them that they all will appear in court for initial hearings Monday. Hurricane Helene: The arrest of eight alleged migrants took place in the 107 area of Tennessee, which is still severely affected by catastrophic flooding.(X)

The arrest took place in the 107 area of Tennessee, which is still severely affected by catastrophic flooding.

Out of the eight individuals, who have been transferred to the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds each, five were accused of aggravated burglary for breaking into occupied structures, Knox News reported. These men were identified as Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24, Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25, Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43, David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37, and Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37.

Jesus Leodan Garcia-Peneda, 51, Ersy Leonel Ortis-Valdez, 33, Josue Berardo Ortis-Valdez, 30, were charged with burglary.

Amidst the devastating flooding, Washington County Sheriff's officers remained on patrol, especially around the flood zone.

Sheriff Sexton stated that deputies will keep policing flood zones in order to stop more looting and guarantee public safety.

Tennessee bridge over Nolichucky River collapsed due to floods

On September 27, the bridge across the Nolichucky River collapsed after Hurricane Helene's remnants carried it away in East Tennessee.

There were no reports of injuries during the collapse of Kisner Bridge since all bridges over rivers were closed.

Situated near Afton, Greene County, Tennessee, the Kisner Bridge spans Highway 107.

Greene County is facing “an extremely dangerous situation of Biblical proportion,” according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison's statement on Friday.

Numerous local roads have also been swept out due to massive floods. Meanwhile, local officials are assessing the damage. Five bridges are “completely gone,” and fourteen state highways are inoperable.

Death toll from Helene rises to 100

As a Category 4 hurricane, the Helene hit Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday. Although the storm is predicted to move on by tomorrow, flash flooding and excessive rain are still a concern for portions of the Appalachians.

Over 2.1 million faced power cuts across several states in the US.

President Joe Biden authorized the declaration of a major disaster for Florida to help the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

At least 102 people have perished in six states after Hurricane Helene tore across the Southeast.

With at least 42 deaths so far, North Carolina suffered the highest death toll, followed by South Carolina (25), Georgia (17), Florida (11), Tennessee (4) and Virginia (2), according to CNN.