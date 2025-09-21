Hyundai recall: Here’s why 500K Palisade SUVs have been recalled. Check warning signs of defect

Hyundai has recalled more than 568,000 vehicles after a major defect was discovered in seat belt buckles. The recall, reported on September 11 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects Hyundai Palisade models produced between 2020 and 2025, as per PEOPLE. More than 500K Hyundai Palisade SUVs recalled after seat belt buckle defect sparks major safety concerns(Representative image/Pixabay)

According to NHTSA, the problem is out-of-specification components in the seat belt buckle assemblies that may prevent the buckle from latching. This increases the risk of injury if the seatbelt comes undone in a sudden stop or crash.

Seats affected

The defective buckles are found in:

• Driver’s seat

• Front passenger seat

• Second-row window seats

This issue is considered life-threatening because an unfastened seat belt leaves occupants unprotected in the event of an accident.

Risk details and warning signs

According to the report by NHTSA, the faulty parts can create interference inside the latch channel, which increases friction, especially in cold weather. This may cause the buckle to not fully latch if the seat belt tongue is inserted slowly.

NHTSA notes that owners may notice signs of the defect, including:

• A lighter-than-normal “click” when fastening the seat belt

• A buckle button that looks or feels slightly different

• In rare cases, the seat belt unbuckles itself

As per The Sun, Hyundai has warned that while the vehicles can still be driven, passengers must take extra care to ensure the seat belt is buckled correctly. The company advises a quick and firm motion when fastening and pulling the belt afterward to confirm it is secure.

Recall scale and repairs

Although more than half a million cars are being recalled, Hyundai estimates that only about 1% of seat belts are actually defective.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by first-class mail with instructions. They can bring their Palisade SUVs to Hyundai dealerships for a free inspection and replacement of the seat belt buckle if needed.

No injuries reported so far

So far, no injuries have been reported. But safety agencies say seatbelts are the first line of defense in any crash, so they must work.

This recall comes as other automakers face similar safety issues. According to reports by The Sun, Ford recently recalled about 100,000 pickups over an airbag defect, while a separate notice involved more than 273,000 vehicles with malfunctioning brakes.

FAQs

Q1. Which Hyundai cars are affected by the latest recall?

The recall affects Hyundai Palisade SUVs made between 2020 and 2025, covering over 568,000 vehicles.

Q2. What is wrong with the seat belts in Hyundai Palisade?

The seat belt buckle may not latch properly due to out-of-spec components, which could cause the belt to fail in a crash.

Q3. How can Hyundai owners fix this recall issue?

Owners will be contacted by mail and can take their car to a Hyundai dealership for a free inspection and replacement of faulty buckles.