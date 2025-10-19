Interstate 5 partly closed today, causing chaos- Here's why

A 17-mile stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5 (I-5) is going dark for a few hours this weekend, due to live gunfire. According to ABC7, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed the closure, which will run from Harbor Drive in Oceanside to Basilone Road near San Onofre, from 11 am to 3 pm local time on Saturday. Part of the I-5 will be closed for a Marine Corps live-fire event at Camp Pendleton. When does it reopen?(REUTERS)

The reason: a US Marine Corps demonstration using live ammunition to mark the branch’s 250th anniversary at Camp Pendleton. Officials said rounds will be discharged “over the freeway,” prompting the temporary shutdown for safety.

Massive traffic delays, train cancellations expected

The event’s impact goes far beyond cars. ABC7 reports that Amtrak service between Orange and San Diego counties will be suspended during the closure, leaving no rail options for travelers in the area.

The decision to go forward with live fire near the I-5 came after a week of mixed messaging. Earlier, Marine officials had claimed the freeway would remain open. But late Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said federal authorities had confirmed that live artillery fire was planned for Saturday afternoon.

To prevent chaos and potential accidents from distracted drivers, the CHP opted to close a section of the freeway entirely. “Overhead fire in progress” signs have already been installed along the I-5, according to the governor’s office.

Impact of I-5 shutdown

The I-5 shutdown affects one of California’s busiest stretches of highway - roughly 80,000 travelers and $94 million in freight pass through that corridor daily, as per Newsom’s statement.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area altogether and plan alternate routes between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary celebration is expected to draw thousands of spectators, along with the Vice President, the Secretary of War, and senior defense officials, as per ABC7.

The freeway is scheduled to reopen by 3 pm, once the live-fire exercise wraps up.

FAQs

Why is the 5 Freeway closing this weekend?

It is shutting down for a Marine Corps live-fire demonstration celebrating its 250th anniversary.

How long will the closure last?

From 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, between Oceanside and San Onofre.

Will train service be affected?

Yes, Amtrak service between Orange and San Diego counties will be suspended.

Who is attending the Marine Corps event?

The Vice President, Secretary of War, and thousands of spectators are expected.

Is the closure due to safety concerns?

Yes, the CHP says the live ammunition being fired overhead made a full closure necessary.