SSA makes policy U-turn, confirms paper checks will continue indefinitely

For decades, paper Social Security checks have been more than just payments - they have been peace of mind for millions of older Americans. But when the Trump administration pushed to scrap physical checks altogether, that familiar sense of security suddenly felt at risk. Now, the decision has seemingly been reversed, The US Sun reported. The Social Security Administration has made a quiet policy U-turn, confirming that paper checks will continue indefinitely.(REUTERS)

What was the no-paper-check policy?

An executive order in March instructed all federal agencies to phase out paper payments and move fully to digital systems. The policy was set to kick in on September 30, 2025, as part of a plan to modernize federal transactions, reduce fraud, and trim costs.

“Reducing paper checks has been a longstanding bipartisan goal that our administration is finally putting into action,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in August. “This will help reduce fraud and theft and make payments faster,” his statement read.

The change also acknowledges cost and security trade-offs. Paper checks cost about 50 cents each to send versus 15 cents for electronic transfers. They are also 16 times more likely to be lost or stolen.

SSA U-turn explained

But that plan has hit a wall. Following weeks of backlash, the Social Security Administration quietly rolled back its all-digital mandate - a quiet U-turn that was not even formally announced at first.

The SSA softened its stance, confirming that “no payments would be paused if people failed to switch by the deadline,” the agency clarified in a September 19 blog post.

An SSA representative told The US Sun that beneficiaries with no other means to receive payment “will continue to issue paper checks.”

Who still relies on paper checks?

Roughly 99.4% of the 69.5 million Americans who receive Social Security already use direct deposit or prepaid cards. But the remaining 0.6%, about 400,000 people, still rely on paper checks. According to The Sun, the recipients are often the most vulnerable—seniors without internet access, people in rural areas, and low-income beneficiaries who do not have bank accounts.

AARP and policy groups warned the mandate would leave some people cut off from their only source of income. Others said it was not about technology at all - it was about trust. For many older Americans, cashing a physical check simply feels safer. While the no paper check policy is not gone just yet, for retirees, the SSA’s reversal means one thing - reassurance.

FAQs:

Why did the SSA plan to end paper checks?

It planned to cut costs, reduce fraud, and modernize federal payment systems.

Why did the agency reverse its decision?

Seniors, advocacy groups, and lawmakers raised concerns about accessibility and trust, forcing the agency to go back on its decision.

How many Americans still receive paper Social Security checks?

About 400,000 people, roughly 0.6% of all beneficiaries nationwide, still receive paper checks.

Will paper checks be completely phased out later?

Not for now. The SSA says payments will continue for anyone unable to switch to digital.