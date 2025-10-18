Dhanteras wishes in English: Heartfelt messages to make festival brighter for your loved ones

The festival of Dhanteras marks the start of the five-day celebration of Diwali. Also referred to as Dhantrayodashi, it is a very auspicious moment to purchase gold, silver, and any such things made of new metal, which signify riches and plenty. To seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and wellness, people also light their diyas. Families and relatives send each other good wishes and greetings on the occasion. Lighting diyas vary by day with specific placement guidelines that enhance the blessings in your home.(Pixabay)

Also read: Diwali 2025: How many diyas to light on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali for prosperity and positivity

Heartfelt Dhanteras wishes

May your Dhanteras be filled with success, prosperity, and an infinite amount of happiness.

Sending you good health, wealth, and peace during this festive season. Happy Dhanteras!

May the Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, fill your house with happiness and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, may all your dreams become your golden achievements.

Wishing you a Dhanteras that shines this year and every year to come, may your life be illuminated not only by light, but also by laughter

This Dhanteras, wishing you a bright future full of new possibilities and the blessings of fortune.

May your house become a haven of positive vibes and serenity today.

This Dhanteras, may you be rich in health as well as in wealth.

Wishing that every lamp lit by you brings luck and fortune to where you live on this special day. Happy Dhanteras.

Here is wishing you and your family a Dhanteras full of brightness, blessings, and happiness!

Also read: Happy Dhanteras 2025 💰✨: Top 170 wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with loved ones

How is Dhanteras celebrated?

Dhanteras was a festival that involved activities such as lighting several diyas, making beautiful and colorful rangoli designs at the house entrances, and sending warm wishes to loved ones.

Diwali 2025 date

Dhanteras will be followed by Choti Diwali on October 20, and the main Diwali celebrations will also be celebrated on the same day. Govardhan Puja will fall on October 22, and Bhai Dooj on October 23. The five-day festival of Diwali will bring joy, light and laughter to millions of homes around the world.

FAQs:

Why is Dhanteras celebrated?

It marks the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari for prosperity and health.

When is Dhanteras in 2025?

It will be observed on October 18.

What should people buy on Dhanteras?

Traditionally, gold, silver, or new utensils are bought as symbols of wealth.