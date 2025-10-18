Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Know the shubh muhurat, city wise timings, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi and rituals

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Every year, Hindus mark Diwali festivities by performing Lakshmi Puja. Hindu devotees also pray to Lord Ganesha on this day. It is one of the most important rituals on Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe the auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja on Tuesday, October 20. Here are the important muhurat to keep in mind: Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: This year, Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on October 20. (Image generated by Google Gemini)

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date and muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025

(Amavasya Tithi doesn't overlap with Nishita)

Pradosh Kaal - 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM

Mahanishita Kaal - 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM, October 21

Simha Kaal - 1:38 AM to 3:56 AM, October 21

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 05:06 PM to 05:54 PM during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal.(Pexels)

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 3:44 PM to 5:46 PM

Evening Muhurat (Chara) - 5:46 PM to 7:21 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 10:31 PM to 12:06 AM, October 21

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 1:41 AM to 6:26 AM, October 21

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise muhurat

Pune - 7:38 PM to 8:37 PM

New Delhi - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Chennai - 7:20 PM to 8:14 PM

Jaipur - 7:17 PM to 8:25 PM

Hyderabad - 7:21 PM to 8:19 PM

Gurgaon - 7:09 PM to 8:19 PM

Chandigarh - 7:06 PM to 8:19 PM

Kolkata - 5:06 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21

Mumbai - 7:41 PM to 8:41 PM

Bengaluru - 7:31 PM to 8:25 PM

Ahmedabad - 7:36 PM to 8:40 PM

Noida - 7:07 PM to 8:18 PM

Bhubaneswar - 5:19 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Puja vidhi

On the day of Lakshmi Puja, devotees should get up early, wear new clothes, perform Shradh for their ancestors, and worship their family gods. Devotees of Goddess Lakshmi also observe a day-long fast, which is broken in the evening after performing the puja.

People decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is also considered auspicious to keep a Kalash covered with an unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main entrance of the home.

While performing the Lakshmi and Ganesha puja, always keep their idols on a raised platform on a red cloth. One should prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth.