When is Dhanteras 2025? Date and time for US, UK, Canada. Know significance and rituals

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. The day holds great significance as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea (Samudra Manthan). Dhanteras 2025 will be observed on October 18 in United States, UK, and Canada.(Freepik)

On Dhanteras, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, seeking blessings for prosperity and wellbeing. The word Dhanteras or Dhantrayoashi originated from the term ‘Dhan’, meaning wealth, and ‘Teras’, referring to the 13th day of the lunar fortnight.

Dhanteras 2025: Significance and rituals

Dhanteras marks the day when wealth and prosperity enter homes, according to Drik Panchang. People clean and decorate their houses, light lamps (diyas), and make small purchases of gold, silver, or utensils, which symbolize good fortune. The day is also celebrated as Dhanvantri Jayanti, commemorating the birth of Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Health and Medicine.

On Dhanteras, while praying to the gods, devotees also offer fruits, sweets, and flowers as they chant hymns devoted to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. Another important ritual of the day is Yamadeep Daan, wherein lamps are lit outside homes to appease Lord Yama, the god of death, and ward off untimely death in the family.

Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat in US, UK and Canada

While the date of Dhanteras Puja in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada will be the same, the timing is bound to vary.

Dhanteras 2025: United States muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja muhurat in Washington D.C. is from 7:42 PM to 9 PM. The devotees can perform the rituals in a one-hour and 19-minute duration. The auspicious time to light Yama Deepam is between 6:25 PM and 9 PM. The puja timings for other major cities across the United States are:

New York: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM (EDT)

Los Angeles: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM (PDT)

Chicago & Houston: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM (CDT)

San Francisco: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM (PDT)

Dhanteras 2025: United Kingdom muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat to perform Dhanteras Puja in London is from 6:56 PM to 8:34 PM GMT, allowing devotees to offer prayers a duration of 1 hour and 37 minutes. Additionally, the auspicious time to light Yama Deepam in London begins at 6:00 PM to 8:43 PM.

Dhanteras 2025: Canda puja muhurat

In Ottawa, Canada, the muhurat for doing Dhanteras Puja is from 7:19 pm to 8:50 pm, which gives devotees an hour and 31 minutes to offer prayers, according to Drik Panchang. Furthermore, in Ottawa, the best time to light Yama Deepam is between 6:12 PM to 8:50 PM. Moreover, the timings to perform puja in other major Canadian cities are:

Toronto: 07:39 PM to 09:06 PM

Vancouver: 7:17 PM to 8:56 PM

Montreal: 7:11 PM to 8:42 PM

FAQs:

When is Dhanteras in 2025?

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

What is the best time for Dhanteras Puja?

The Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal while Vrishabha Lagna prevails.

Who is worshipped on Dhanteras?

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera for wealth and prosperity, and also honour Lord Dhanvantari.