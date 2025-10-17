Hosting Diwali party this weekend? 5 tips for styling your festive table to charm your guests

Diwali 2025: Are you hosting a Diwali party this weekend? If you have already settled on the menu, it's time to shift your attention to your table setup. Friends and family gather around the table and settle for the much-awaited feast. So in a way, think of your dining table as an extension of your festive decor. With right styling tips, you can transform your dining table. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

The effort you put into refreshing your home for Diwali should extend to your dining space too, as that's where the night culminates in a gastronomic extravaganza. A well-decorated table adds to the festive dining experience, wowing guests with your decor skills.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru gastroentrologist reveals 5 tips to eat at diwali parties without feeling bloated

You have decorated every nook and cranny of your home, but is the absence of table styling ideas making you scratch your head? Don't worry, we have got you covered.

Dinesh Chandra Pandey, Founder of Shankar Fenestration Glasses, shared with HT Lifestyle some hacks on how to transform your table from generic to extraordinary. According to him, the table where the food is served acts as the anchor of the space. He said, “A nicely styled table is visually attractive to the eye. It also establishes the tone for the celebration.”

Here are the five styling hacks Dinesh shared with us, along with some AI-generated pictures we curated for your visual reference, so you can see how the tips come together in practice:

1. Start with a strong base

The base should be strong enough to anchor the theme. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Start your decorating process with a décor base that sets the scene. Go for colours like maroon, mustard, emerald, or ivory.

If your dishes are already bright with colour and prints, you may want to consider using neutral runners and placemats to counterbalance the brightness.

Hand-woven fabric, silk-blend runners (including table runners and cutlery catchers), or even block-printed cottons will give you that lovely feel of being traditional but also modern.

Taking it a step further, you can layer a sheer runner onto a solid cloth to add texture and dimensions without overpowering your space.

2. Tableware that works with your theme

Make sure the colours match. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

Serveware should be coordinated with your overall colour palette: if you are laying a dark tablecloth, light or metallic crockery can work great.

Add a festive touch by pairing traditional brass or copper bowls with modern plates.

You don’t need fancy china for a festive look—just coordinated pieces. Gold-rimmed plates, a brass thaali, or simple matte ceramics can do the trick.

For small touches, adding cloth napkins folded precisely with a sprig of tulsi or a little marigold petal is an easy way to elevate the table immediately.

3. Thoughtful lighting

Add soft candles to the table. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Swap harsh fluorescent lights and switch to soft-lit candles in your space, a diya, a tea light, or another lantern that creates a soft glow that is true to the festival tradition of light and bright, but yet does not create an awful glare.

Be sure to consider height as well in your tablescape: for example, a large etched glass bowl filled with water and floating candles is an attractive option as a centrepiece with a few smaller diya nests on the table.

Try a more modern variation at your table, like LED fairy lights in glass jars or bottles. The objective is a dreamlike ambience and shimmer that complements the festive sparkle subtly by avoiding overwhelming your guests.

4. Add flowers and greenery

Add marigolds to your table. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

For a festive vibe, choose marigolds and roses.

For something more contemporary, use white chrysanthemums, lilies, and eucalyptus.

Select bouquets and arrangements of flowers for the tablescape and throughout, not large vase themes.

Elements or just bunches of flowers, as you will want to keep the line of sight and conversations flowing.

For a minimalist look, skip flowers and instead decorate and scent the display with just one garland of marigolds.

5. Mix in some personal, sustainable “elements.”