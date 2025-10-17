Bengaluru gastroentrologist reveals 5 tips to eat at diwali parties without feeling bloated

Diwali 2025: Indulging in diwali feasts and snacks is one of the most anticipated joys for the festive season. Just the thought of the Diwali spread can make your mouth water, and before you know it, your self-control breaks. But the bloating that follows, when your belly feels tight and uncomfortably full, can leave you sulking through the rest of the party as you silently deal with the discomfort. Know how to eat without feeling bloated. (Picture credit: Pexel)

To avoid such a situation, you need to know how to eat smartly this season. Dr Aditi Rao Mittal, associate consultant, medical gastroenterology at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 easy hacks that make eating snacks smart.

1. Drink infused/mint/plain water 30 minutes before meals

One of the first tips Dr Mittal recommended was drinking water at least 30 minutes before eating. “Proper hydration activates digestion, supports metabolism, and prevents overeating by creating gentle fullness,” she highlighted the value of this hack.

Either you can drink or lightly infused water. If the latter is your choice, Dr Mittal suggested, “Add a few mint leaves or a pinch of cumin seeds for mild digestive support. Skip lemon if you’re prone to acidity.”

2. Don’t skip meals for binging at feasts

Ever tried ‘reserving’ space in your stomach for a big party? Often, many skip breakfast or lunch so that they can eat more at a festive feast. But the gastroentrologist advised against this ‘save room’ hack. “An empty stomach spikes hunger hormones, leading to overeating later,” Dr Mittal explained the consequences of skipping meals before the grand diwali feast.

Instead, she advised eating, “small, balanced meals rich in fibre and protein throughout the day, such as fruit, nuts, yoghurt, or lentil salad, to keep blood sugar stable and curb cravings.”

3. Choose what you enjoy eating at Diwali parties, not everything

Festive spreads are generous and decked out to the brim, from addictive snacks to a lavish main course buffet. What is the eating hack here? Do you sample everything- new, old and anything in between? Or choose what you are familiar with?

Dr Mittal settled the confusion and said, “Pause for a moment and scan the table. Choose two or three treats you truly enjoy, rather than sampling everything in sight. Eat slowly, chew well, and put your utensils down between bites. Mindful eating helps your brain register fullness and prevents that heavy, bloated feeling.”

Moreover, she suggested completing the meal at least 2-3 hours before bedtime. It ensures your digestive process is not disturbed, along with lower risks of heartburn or poor sleep.

4. Do not pair fried food and sweets together

Diwali snacks include both namkeen (fried, savoury foods) such as kachori, samosa, chakli, as well as mithai (sweets) like gulab jamun, soan papdi, besan laddo and more. But should you pair these snacks together? The gastroenterologist strongly advised not to.

“Avoid combining fried foods and sweets in the same sitting. It slows digestion and can cause bloating,” Dr Mittal shared.

So do you skip your favourite snacks? While they are unhealthy, some food pairing hacks mitigate the nutritional dangers. Dr Mittal added, “Pair sweets with nuts or yoghurt to slow sugar absorption. Pair fried snacks with fresh fruit or salad to add enzymes and fibre.”

5. Gentle walk after meals

If you have multiple Diwali parties on your itinerary, how do you ensure smooth digestion? When you are hopping from one place to another, keeping your digestive system on top of its game is essential.

The gastroentologist insisted on gentle walks. "Wrap up your festive meal with a gentle 10–15 minute walk, even around your home or terrace. Light activity stimulates digestion, reduces gas and heaviness, and helps you feel light and refreshed for the next round of celebrations.”

With these mindful tips, you can enjoy Diwali party and feasts mindfully, without dealing with annoying stomach pain or bloating.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.