Diwali 2025: How many diyas to light on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali for prosperity and positivity

Diwali 2025: Diwali, also known as Deepawali or the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most celebrated Hindu festivals, marked with joy, lights, and festive cheer. It falls on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar, on the Amavasya Tithi, and this year, it will be observed on Monday, October 20, 2025. The celebrations span five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. (Also read: Dhanteras 2025: Why you should buy broom on Dhanatrayodashi? Know significance, best time to buy and rituals to follow ) Diwali 2025: Diwali marks the triumph of light over darkness with diyas. (Pixabay)

A central Diwali tradition is lighting diyas, small clay lamps, which symbolise the victory of light over darkness. Hindu customs provide guidance on the number of diyas to light each day, with variations for Diwali, Choti Diwali, and Dhanteras. Keep reading to find out the proper way to honour each day with diyas this festive season. (Also read: Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Choti Diwali, Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check dates for all 5 days of Deepawali )

Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, it’s customary to light 13 diyas, each carrying a unique meaning and placed with intention. Diyas are often positioned at the entrance to welcome prosperity and guests, in the kitchen to symbolise health and abundance, and in the puja room to honour the divine and seek blessings. Each lamp radiates positive energy, filling the home with light for the festive season.

Lighting diyas on Diwali represents hope for a bright future. (Image created by Google Gemini)

Choti Diwali (Kali Chaudas)

During Choti Diwali, it is considered auspicious to light 14 diyas in a thoughtful arrangement. Place 11 diyas around the edge of a plate with a four-faced diya in the centre, which should be lit first, followed by the others. Some also add a touch of sugar or sweets to the diyas, symbolising a wish for sweetness and prosperity in life, enhancing the blessings of the festival.

Diwali (Badi Diwali / Lakshmi Puja)

On the main day of Diwali, it’s customary to light numerous diyas across the home and courtyard, symbolising hope for a bright and prosperous future. Many also light diyas on balconies, spreading joy and warmth to neighbours and passersby.

Remember, these are general guidelines, not strict rules. Some families may light more or fewer diyas depending on personal traditions. What truly matters is lighting diyas with a pure heart and a sincere wish for goodness, positivity, and light in life.

Safety tip: Always ensure diyas and candles are never left unattended so you can enjoy a safe and joyful celebration.