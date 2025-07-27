Ibai shakes up Twitch records with La Velada del Año stream; surpasses 5M views
Spanish streamer Ibai achieves unprecedented 5.1 million live viewers on Twitch, surpassing previous records
Ibai has done it again, smashing the highest Twitch streamer record with a whopping 5.1 million (and still rising) live viewers during his latest La Velada del Año V event. The Spanish streamer and internet sensation has officially set a new benchmark for live streaming.
Held at La Cartuja in Sevilla on Saturday, the fifth edition of Ibai’s annual boxing event drew massive viewership, with concurrents rising to over 5 million. In second place is TheGrefg, who recorded his new Fortnite skin at the time, attracting viewers around the world. As the stream started hitting record numbers, more people joined just to be part of the frenzy.
Read More: Among Us, GTA 5, Fortnite, and more: Here's the list of most popular games on Twitch
The stream on Saturday, which began with over 800,000 viewers and rapidly climbed, showcased a blend of boxing matches featuring streamers and influencers, alongside celebrity appearances. La Velada 5 broke the 4 million viewer mark before the first fight, with peaks reported as high as 6.1 million within an hour.
This surpasses Ibai’s prior record of 3.8 million from La Velada 4 in 2024, held at the Santiago Bernabeu, and outstrips Cenat’s subscriber-driven record from his 2024 Mafiathon.
Read More: ‘Four tonnes of love’: Baby elephant finds the perfect pillow in its mother’s lap. Video
Most viewed Twitch streams ever
Ibai: 9,334,179
Ibai: 3,846,256
Ibai: 3,442,725
Ibai: 3,356,464
TheGrefg: 2,470,347
TheGrefg: 1,745,462
Ibai: 1,502,295
Squeezie: 1,340,960
ELXOKAS: 1,208,144
aminematue: 1,155,060
Kingsleague: 1,098,636
ELEAGUETV: 1,088,063
PlayStation: 1,014,646
Squeezie: 1,018,187
Riot Games: 988,867
DOTA2TI_RU: 845,224
ONEXTWO_: 764,151
Kai Cenat: 712,600
Gaules: 707,648
Zerator: 707,071
Fortnite: 700,529