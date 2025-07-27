Ibai shakes up Twitch records with La Velada del Año stream; surpasses 5M views

Ibai has done it again, smashing the highest Twitch streamer record with a whopping 5.1 million (and still rising) live viewers during his latest La Velada del Año V event. The Spanish streamer and internet sensation has officially set a new benchmark for live streaming. Ibai sets a new Twitch record with 5.1 million live viewers for La Velada del Año V.(Ibai/X)

Held at La Cartuja in Sevilla on Saturday, the fifth edition of Ibai’s annual boxing event drew massive viewership, with concurrents rising to over 5 million. In second place is TheGrefg, who recorded his new Fortnite skin at the time, attracting viewers around the world. As the stream started hitting record numbers, more people joined just to be part of the frenzy.

The stream on Saturday, which began with over 800,000 viewers and rapidly climbed, showcased a blend of boxing matches featuring streamers and influencers, alongside celebrity appearances. La Velada 5 broke the 4 million viewer mark before the first fight, with peaks reported as high as 6.1 million within an hour.

This surpasses Ibai’s prior record of 3.8 million from La Velada 4 in 2024, held at the Santiago Bernabeu, and outstrips Cenat’s subscriber-driven record from his 2024 Mafiathon.

Most viewed Twitch streams ever

Ibai: 9,334,179

Ibai: 3,846,256

Ibai: 3,442,725

Ibai: 3,356,464

TheGrefg: 2,470,347

TheGrefg: 1,745,462

Ibai: 1,502,295

Squeezie: 1,340,960

ELXOKAS: 1,208,144

aminematue: 1,155,060

Kingsleague: 1,098,636

ELEAGUETV: 1,088,063

PlayStation: 1,014,646

Squeezie: 1,018,187

Riot Games: 988,867

DOTA2TI_RU: 845,224

ONEXTWO_: 764,151

Kai Cenat: 712,600

Gaules: 707,648

Zerator: 707,071

Fortnite: 700,529