‘Four tonnes of love’: Baby elephant finds the perfect pillow in its mother’s lap. Video

A heartwarming video shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the internet. The short clip features a baby elephant peacefully sleeping on the folded hind legs of its mother, with both lying comfortably on the ground. This tender moment, described as “pure love wrapped in wrinkles,” has deeply resonated with viewers, many of whom were quick to express their affection and admiration in the comments. A baby elephant was seen peacefully sleeping on its mother’s lap in a viral video.(X/@susantananda3)

(Also read: Baby elephant uses dustbin like a pro in viral video; internet asks who the real animal is. Watch)

Nanda shared the clip on social media with a caption that read: “Luxury is sleeping on four tons of love. Chotu fast asleep on its mother’s lap – Pure love wrapped in wrinkles.” The video has since garnered over 113k views and continues to spread smiles online.

Watch the clip here:

Internet users smitten by jumbo love

The response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with users touched by the unspoken bond between the calf and its mother. One user commented, “Comfy and safe. Mothers are amazing,” while another pointed out, “The smile on his face while asleep,” referring to Chotu’s content expression.

Several viewers noticed the baby elephant’s relaxed and joyful state. One user remarked, “We can see Chotu's smiling face,” and another added, “Precious baby – the most peaceful sleep I’ve ever seen.”

In similar tones of affection, a comment read, “So heartwarming to see a jumbo-calf bonding,” while yet another said, “Chotu is enjoying Mumma’s warmth. That’s pure luxury.”

Videos like this not only warm the heart but also offer a valuable glimpse into the emotional lives of elephants, who are highly social and intelligent animals known for their deep familial bonds.