IDF soldier under investigation for defacing Jesus statue in southern Lebanon; details emerge

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in southern Lebanon involving one of its soldiers allegedly defacing a Christian, after images circulating online sparked outrage. A viral post showed an Israeli soldier damaging a Jesus statue in a Christian village in Lebanon, igniting outrage. IDF issued statement. (X\@ytirawi)

The controversy emerged after a viral post on X showed what appeared to be an Israeli soldier striking a sculpture of Jesus with a hammer and reportedly damaging the face of the statue.

In an official statement, the IDF acknowledged the incident, saying an initial examination found that the photograph indeed depicted one of its soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

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IDF calls the conduct ‘severe’, launches investigation The Israeli military responded to the criticism by stating that it considers the incident to be of "great severity" and emphasizing that the soldier's actions did not meet the standards required of its members.

“The soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the IDF said in its statement on X.

The military further noted that the matter is being handled through the chain of command. The statement added that “appropriate measures” will be taken once the investigation is complete.

“The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings,” the statement read.

In addition to disciplinary action, the IDF said it is working to assist the local community in restoring the damaged statue to its original place.