Ilhan Omar attacker's chilling text to neighbor hinted at town hall plans: ‘I might get arrested’

A person who allegedly attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar with an unknown liquid during a town hall meeting in Minnesota had suggested in a chilling message to a neighbor that he “might get arrested” at the gathering. Rep. Ilhan Omar was allegedly assaulted by Anthony Kazmierczak at a Minnesota town hall. Kazmierczak had ominously mentioned to a neighbor that he might get arrested. (AFP)

Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, allegedly lunged at the progressive congresswoman on Tuesday evening while she was at the podium advocating for the abolition of ICE, directing a foul-smelling, amber-hued liquid from a syringe towards her.

In the days leading up to the tumultuous town hall, Kazmierczak's neighbor, Brian Kelley, recounted that Kazmierczak inquired if Kelley could look after his dog while he attended Omar's speech — and alluded to the possibility of an incident occurring at the event.

‘I might get arrested’ Speaking to The Post, Kelly stated, “He said, ‘I’m going to this Omar thing.’ I’m like, Omar what? He said, ‘This town hall thing.’ And he said, ‘I might get arrested.’”

“I figured it was nonsense. He wasn’t going to do anything stupid. I said, ‘Sure, I’ll walk her.’ But then the next day he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ve got it covered.’ I figured he blew that off,” she added.

Kazmierczak attacks Omar After Kazmierczak allegedly sprayed Omar, she pursued him until he was apprehended and taken out of the Urban League Twin Cities facility located in Minneapolis.

Kazmierczak was subsequently arrested by officers from the Minneapolis Police Department and was processed into Hennepin County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, as per a spokesperson from the department.

Omar proceeded with the town hall for approximately 25 additional minutes following the man's removal by security, asserting that she would not be intimidated.

A potent, vinegar-like odor was present after the man pressed the syringe, according to an Associated Press journalist who was present. Images of the device, which dropped to the ground when he was subdued, revealed what seemed to be a light-brown liquid within. Officials had not provided any immediate information regarding its nature.

Taking to X, Omar said, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”