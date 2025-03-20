Illinois: Tornado warning issued for Orland Park, Mokena, Tinley Park, New Lenox and Frankfort

A tornado warning has been issued for Orland Park, Mokena, Tinley Park, New Lenox, and Frankfort in Illinois due to severe weather and thunderstorms affecting the state. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Illinois. (UnSplash)

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert stating “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mokena, moving northeast at 45 mph. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

“This dangerous storm will be near Frankfort Square, Homer Glen, Tinley Park, Orland Park, Frankfort, and Mokena around 5:15 PM CDT.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information