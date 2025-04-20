‘Impeach & Remove’: Thousands across US protest against Donald Trump

Massive anti-Trump protests began in Washington and several other cities across the United States, as people rallied to raise their voices against President Donald Trump's policies on deportation, government firings and Ukraine, Gaza wars. Protesters across the US take to streets for their 'Day of Action' protest rally against the Trump Administration.(AP)

Earlier, a report from The Guardian said that around 400 rallies are set to unfold across the US, led by the activist collective 50501, whose name is symbol for its mission: 50 protests in 50 states, united as one movement.

Since Trump took charge of the Oval Office in January, protesters have already hit the streets thrice, making this the fourth big wave of protests against the US President.

'No kingship', ‘Hate never made any nation great’

On Saturday, protesters outside the White House were seen carrying posters saying "Workers should have the power', "No kingship", "Stop arming Israel", etc. From Manhattan to San Francisco, protesters raged as they expressed anger against Trump presidency.

A human banner of "Impeach & Remove" on the sands of Ocean Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean was also witnessed in San Francisco.

Protesters expressing disappointment with Donald Trump's presidency rallied on the streets across the US. (AFP)

Demonstrators were chanting in support of the migrants that the Trump administration has deported or is attempting to deport. They also expressed solidarity with federal employees fired by Trump's office.

"As Trump and his administration mobilize the use of the U.S. deportation machine, we are going to organize networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbors," a protester in a rally near the White House was cited by Reuters.

"Free Palestine" sloganeering and posters were also waved across by protesters who were seeing wearing keffiyeh scarves. Others expressed support to Ukraine and urged Washington to be more decisive in opposing Russian president Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Organisers of these protests were saying that they were demonstrating against what they called Trump's civil rights and constitutional violations, including his administration's efforts to deport scores of immigrants, scale back federal government by firing multiple employees and shutting down whole agencies.

George Bryant, a Boston resident, was among the demonstrators in Massachusetts' Concord and said he was concerned that the US President was creating a "police state" in America. He held up a sign: "Trump fascist regime must go now!"

Demonstrators hold up signs during a "day of action" rally protest against Donald Trump's policies and executive actions in downtown Chicago.(AFP)

Bob Fasick, a 76-year-old retired federal employee, said, "I cannot sit still knowing that if I don’t do anything and everybody doesn’t do something to change this, that the world that we collectively are leaving for the little children, for our neighbors is simply not one that I would want to live."

Several hundreds of people protested at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina and held signs of "Fight Fiercely, Harvard, Fight" and "Save SSA" for the Social Security Administration.

Banners from near the Washington Monument, meanwhile, read, "hate never made any nation great" and "equal rights for all does not mean less rights for you".

Notably, The Guardian report said that the turnout number would surpass that of the April 5 "Hands Off" protests if 400 rallies actually take place across 50 US states.