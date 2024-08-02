Indian American Amish Shah wins Democratic Primary in Phoenix Area

Indian American and former Arizona state Representative Amish Shah has secured the Democratic primary for Arizona's 1st Congressional District. This district covers parts of northeastern Phoenix and three affluent suburbs. Indian American and former Arizona state Representative Amish Shah has secured the Democratic primary for Arizona

Shah's victory sets the stage for a competitive election in November against the seven-term incumbent Republican, David Schweikert.

Amish Shah's India Connect

Amish Shah, MD, MPH was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. His mother and father were engineering students who immigrated from India in the 1960s. His website states, his father is Jain and mother a Hindu.

he founded the first Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival as a philanthropic endeavor to promote healthy eating and eliminate preventable disease. Now in its seventh year, it attracts thousands annually

Amish Shah's road ahead

Amish Shah is a medical doctor who previously served in the Arizona Legislature, aims to represent the district, which includes areas such as north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Paradise Valley. He will challenge David Schweikert, a long-serving Republican congressman, who easily won his party's nomination. Schweikert's tenure has been marred by ethics scandals, including significant fines for campaign finance violations.

Shah entered the Democratic Primary to represent Arizona's 24th Legislative District in 2018.

In the Democratic primary, Shah faced several contenders, including former state party chair Andrei Cherny, ex-news anchor Marlene Galán-Wood, orthodontist Andrew Horne, former regional American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer, and investment banker Conor O’Callaghan.

Shah's win highlights the increasing political engagement of Indian Americans in U.S. politics, particularly in states with diverse populations like Arizona. The district's significance is underscored by President Joe Biden's 2020 victory there.

This primary win propels Shah into a high-stakes race against Schweikert, whose political future is uncertain due to his recent controversies. Voters in the district will decide in November whether to continue with Schweikert or embrace new leadership with Shah.