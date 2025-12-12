Indian-origin man crashes Tesla in California winery, tries to light fire, arrested: Report

Authorities in California have taken into custody Berri Vikram, a Silicon Valley resident and founder of India-based mental health startup BetterLYF Wellness, after a chaotic series of events at a Saratoga winery ended with a car crash and his arrest. Witnesses of the rampage incident reported erratic behaviour by the Indian-origin man, leading to speculation about a possible mental health crisis.(AP file photo)

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the incident unfolded on the afternoon of December 8 at Garrod Farms Estate Winery & Stables, where employees confronted the 42-year-old after allegedly seeing him attempt to ignite a fire on the property, said a report by the Daily Mail. According to officials, the confrontation escalated when Vikram hurled a wine bottle at winery staff and then sped off in a white Tesla.

Deputies say Vikram rammed two parked vehicles while fleeing, deliberately hitting them, sending one car and then his own Tesla over the edge of an embankment. When officers reached the crash site, they attempted multiple rounds of verbal de-escalation, but Vikram reportedly barricaded himself inside the damaged vehicle. Authorities ultimately deployed pepper spray and pepperball rounds before he crawled out and was taken into custody. He was later transported to a hospital for assessment, said the report.

Vikram is facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He is also listed as the Executive Director of Business Development for FieldKing, a global farm-equipment manufacturer. The sheriff’s office described the confrontation as a “wild scene in Saratoga” and confirmed that the case remains open.

Vikram lives in Menlo Park, around 19 miles from Saratoga, where property records show he owns a six-bedroom home valued at roughly 6.6 million dollars. The apparent outburst has generated speculation online, with many commenters noting that his behaviour appeared consistent with a possible mental-health emergency, though investigators have not provided any motive.

Before this incident, Vikram was known for advocating for greater openness around mental-health struggles in India. In a 2018 interview with Rediff, he spoke about societal stigma preventing people from seeking help, saying many fear others will assume something is “wrong” with them. He described stress as a universal problem and urged people to talk openly about their difficulties rather than suppress them. His advice included acknowledging that stressful situations can spiral beyond one’s control.

Vikram is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail as the investigation continues.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.