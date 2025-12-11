25-year-old Indian-origin man detained for allegedly ‘flashing’ female doctors after ‘faking illness’ in Canada

In an unexpected development, Canadian authorities have detained a 25-year-old man of Indian descent after multiple complaints from women working in healthcare facilities across Mississauga. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the man is alleged to have exposed himself to female medical professionals, including doctors, during repeated visits to various clinics. Authorities in Canada are investigating further, suspecting there may be additional victims yet to come forward.(Representational Image/pexel)

Investigators said the accused, identified as Vaibhav, is believed to have visited several medical centres over a period of few months in 2025, pretending to have health problems. Police alleged that these fabricated symptoms were used as a pretext to initiate inappropriate interactions with female physicians.

In an official statement released Tuesday, PRP confirmed that officers from the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau have taken a Brampton resident into custody and laid charges connected to an indecent act investigation.

Authorities also claimed that the man not only exposed himself to women staff members but, on certain visits, used a fake name. According to investigators, he sometimes introduced himself as “Akashdeep Singh” while feigning medical issues to pressure female doctors into unwanted contact.

Vaibhav was taken into custody on December 4 and is currently being held while he awaits a bail decision.

He is facing several charges, including committing an indecent act in a public setting, identity fraud for personal benefit, possession of another individual’s identification, and identity theft. Police believe more victims may exist and have not yet reported their experiences.