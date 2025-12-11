PU professor’s arrest for wife’s 2021 murder: ‘Accused evasive’: Cops want custody extended

In a fresh development in the four-year-old murder case of Panjab University professor’s wife, Seema Goyal, investigators say that accused husband professor BB Goyal remained largely “deceptive” in the police custody, offering minimal cooperation and avoiding direct responses to key questions related to the crime scene and the circumstances in which his wife was found dead. The three day remand ends on Thursday. Senior officers said that despite sustained interrogation, the accused “did not cooperate” and continued to vary his statements. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Senior officers said that despite sustained interrogation, Goyal “did not cooperate” and continued to vary his statements. His Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) profiling had earlier hinted at experiential knowledge of the crime, including an underlying domestic dispute, which strengthened police suspicion.

Police officials said Goyal has been unable to convincingly explain several elements of the crime scene. While he initially told police that he found the main door locked from outside, he later claimed that he used the already-cut kitchen mesh panel to reach inside and unlock the door using a duplicate key. He also informed neighbours that his wife had been found in an unconscious state, hinting at a possible robbery or break-in. However, investigators found his explanation inconsistent with the physical evidence. The mesh panel showed signs of being cut from the inside, not from outside as he claimed, and there were no disturbance marks, forced entry signs, or missing valuables that would indicate a robbery or break-in. The layout and condition of the house suggested that the entry and exit were controlled from within, contradicting Goyal’s version of events.

At the time of the incident, Goyal had also told the police that when his daughter returned home upon learning of her mother’s death, she confronted him in anger. According to his own statement, she allegedly grabbed him by the collar and shouted, “You killed my mother.” Investigators say this remark, coupled with the daughter’s deceptive polygraph responses, suggests she may have had prior knowledge about the circumstances leading to the crime.

The police are now preparing to seek an extension of his custody from the court, as the alleged cutter used to slice the mesh—a crucial part of the crime reconstruction—is yet to be recovered.

A senior officer said the recovery would be vital for establishing the sequence of events and strengthening the case during trial, especially since BEOS has been used for the first time in Chandigarh to arrest an accused in a homicide investigation.

Box:Daughter yet to join probe

Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter—whose polygraph test first triggered the police to pursue BEOS on Goyal—has not yet joined questioning with her father, even as police called her to join the probe. In the polygraph, two out of four key questions—whether she knew who committed the offence and whether any dispute occurred the night before—were found deceptive, pushing the investigation forward.