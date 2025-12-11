Search
Srinagar: Two former revenue officials among 4 chargesheeted in land-fraud case

ByHT correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 07:32 am IST

They said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted the chargesheet in FIR number 18/2025 under sections of 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, and 120-B of the IPC before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against the four accused individuals.

The Crime Branch Kashmir has filed chargesheet against four persons, including two former revenue officials, in a major land fraud case in Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday.

“The chargesheet has been filed against Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Javeed Ahmad Hakak (then patwari), and another patwari who has passed away, for their alleged role in preparing and using fake land documents to cheat innocent purchasers,” a spokesperson of the crime branch said.

The case was filed after a joint complaint filed by multiple victims who had purchased 8 kanals of land through brokers. Of this, four kanals were shown as transferred in the name of one complainant under khasra number 92, two kanals in the name of another person under khasra number 99, and the remaining two kanals in the name of the third complainant’s father.

“Despite the purported transfers, no legitimate documents were provided. Subsequent verification revealed that the mutation numbers shared by the brokers were forged and fabricated,” said the spokesperson.

During investigation at Police Station EOW Srinagar, it emerged that the accused, acting in criminal conspiracy, had prepared fake land documents and misled the complainants into believing the transactions were genuine.

“In doing so, they extracted 25 lakh, causing substantial financial loss to the victims,” the spokesperson said.

The probe established prima facie evidence of cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

“Subsequently, the chargesheet has been produced before the court for judicial determination,” the official said.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against four individuals, including two former revenue officials, in a significant land fraud case in Srinagar, alleging they used fake documents to deceive buyers and extract Rs 25 lakh. The case emerged from multiple complaints regarding fraudulent land transactions, revealing forged mutation numbers and substantial financial loss to victims.