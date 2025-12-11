Srinagar: Two former revenue officials among 4 chargesheeted in land-fraud case

The Crime Branch Kashmir has filed chargesheet against four persons, including two former revenue officials, in a major land fraud case in Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday. The Crime Branch Kashmir has filed chargesheet against four persons, including two former revenue officials, in a major land fraud case in Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday. (Representational image)

They said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted the chargesheet in FIR number 18/2025 under sections of 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, and 120-B of the IPC before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against the four accused individuals.

“The chargesheet has been filed against Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Javeed Ahmad Hakak (then patwari), and another patwari who has passed away, for their alleged role in preparing and using fake land documents to cheat innocent purchasers,” a spokesperson of the crime branch said.

The case was filed after a joint complaint filed by multiple victims who had purchased 8 kanals of land through brokers. Of this, four kanals were shown as transferred in the name of one complainant under khasra number 92, two kanals in the name of another person under khasra number 99, and the remaining two kanals in the name of the third complainant’s father.

“Despite the purported transfers, no legitimate documents were provided. Subsequent verification revealed that the mutation numbers shared by the brokers were forged and fabricated,” said the spokesperson.

During investigation at Police Station EOW Srinagar, it emerged that the accused, acting in criminal conspiracy, had prepared fake land documents and misled the complainants into believing the transactions were genuine.

“In doing so, they extracted ₹25 lakh, causing substantial financial loss to the victims,” the spokesperson said.

The probe established prima facie evidence of cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

“Subsequently, the chargesheet has been produced before the court for judicial determination,” the official said.