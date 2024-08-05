Kolkata, The relationship between India and the US grew regardless of which party was in power in either country, US Embassy spokesperson Christopher Elms said here on Monday. India-US ties grew in last 2 decades regardless of political party in power: Diplomat

Elms asserted that ties between the two nations have always enjoyed support from major parties of both sides and recalled the tenures of George Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US, as well as A B Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi in India.

"During the last two decades, our cooperation only kept growing regardless of which party was in power in each respective country. From commercial, business, trade, investment to students' exchange - every one of us on both sides wishes to continue our association," he told reporters.

Stating that the two countries have resolved all outstanding disputes at WTO during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said regardless of who becomes the next US President, "we want to seek better and close ties with India.

Asked how the US viewed the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi in recent times even as the Ukraine war is raging on, the envoy said, "We will continue to have discussion with our Indian counterparts on issues of global concern."

"As we grow into a deeper, broader relationship, we also have deeper conversations on all issues," he added.

Elms said the US appreciated when PM Modi played a significant role in defusing the war crisis in the world and the final statement of the G-20 summit "to maintain defence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of every country” and stop war and killings.

"We welcome any effort by India and other countries to help bring an end to war," he said.

To a question on India's choice of strategic partner, Elms said, "I leave it for Indians who they want to be their partners. We want India to choose us as the partner of their choice."

"Across different government-government interaction, we see India choosing US companies...," he said.

Asked how the US viewed to be India's strategic partner, Elms said, "We are partners across different counts. We are not into military alliance, but we are major defence partners. India carries out more exercises with us than any other country. Our defence personnel practice together, our troops and sailors spend military time together, interact with each other."

He said the US is ready to work closely with India.

"We are taking care of our own relationships in the best possible way as things happen around the world," the US Embassy spokesperson said when asked if Washington DC would like to prioritise having a strategic partnership with India to thwart Chinese influence in maritime security matters.

