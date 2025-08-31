IRS confirms there are no plans for September 2025 stimulus checks, only tax refunds being issued

In recent weeks, there has been some chatter on social media about possible federal stimulus checks coming in September 2025. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed there are no plans to issue new stimulus payments. The only money being sent now is tax refunds from returns already filed. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed there are no plans to issue new stimulus payments.(Pexels)

What is the IRS paying now?

The IRS is still handling tax returns for fiscal year 2024. People who filed before April 15 are receiving refunds, which may take up to three weeks if filed online. These are refunds for extra taxes paid, not stimulus checks.

How did the rumors of new checks start?

The confusion comes from recent leadership changes at the IRS, which has seen up to seven commissioners this year. That turnover, along with new tax laws from Congress, has led to uncertainty. Still, none of these changes include direct payments like past stimulus checks.

How to check if you are owed a refund?

The IRS advises using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on its official site. You will need your Social Security or ITIN number, your filing status, and the refund amount. The tool will confirm if your return is received, approved, or paid out.

Will there be stimulus payments later this year?

So far, no law has been passed to allow stimulus checks in 2025. Experts say with the large deficit and no political agreement, new checks like in 2020 or 2021 are unlikely. The IRS is focused on new tax credits and rule changes, not direct payments.

IRS firm on September 2025 payment rumors

While rumors about stimulus checks raised hopes, the IRS has been clear: no such payments are coming in September 2025. Only tax refunds are being sent. To avoid mistakes, check only official IRS sources and track your return through their site.