Is a Christian Cross engraved on Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom? Video goes viral

Erika Kirk received the posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for her slain husband, Charlie Kirk, from Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. After the emotional award ceremony, a video of the medal surfaced, with Erika Kirk likely holding it. In the video, a Christian cross could be seen engraved on the medal. US President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.(REUTERS)

The video was widely shared on social media, especially by other right-wing content creators, such as Benny Johnson and Nick Sortor. They claimed that the Christian cross engraving on the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, is the first time for any awardee.

Normally, the Medal of Freedom award has a blue center with white stars spangled on it. But, as per the videos shared on social media, in the case of Charlie Kirk, it had a Christian cross in it.

Here's a video of the medal shared by Benny Johnson, purportedly showing the Christian cross on it.

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated by suspect 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Erika Kirk Pays Tribute To Late Husband In Emotional Speech

As she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of her late husband, Erika Kirk was emotional. Notably, the day of the award coincided with Charlie Kirk's birth date, October 14. She thanked Trump for honoring Charlie Kirk "in such a profound and meaningful way.”

Also read: Was Erika Kirk married to Derek Chelsvig before Charlie? Here's the truth behind ‘ex-husband’ theory

"Thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East,” she said. “Charlie always admired your commitment to freedom.”

At the end of her speech, she delivered a birthday message from their daughter. It read: “Happy birthday, daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream, and I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”