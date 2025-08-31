Rumors of a fourth stimulus payment have been flooding social media for quite some time now. Despite recent comments and legislative action on this matter, there is no official confirmation of a fourth stimulus payment being distributed to citizens following the previous three payments. Is a fourth stimulus check on the way? Check eligibility, status and latest update(Unsplash )

Fourth stimulus check

As per an IRS spokesperson’s official statement to NBC Chicago, “There is no recovery rebate credit for taxpayers to claim” since no formal legislation in this matter has been passed by Congress. Many officials instead believe that this confusion might have to do with mistaking the recovery rebate credit on 2021 tax returns as additional stimulus payment.

The first stimulus payment was issued in March and April 2020, followed by a second payment issued on January 15, 2021, and a third check issued between March and December 2021. The deadline to file for the last payment passed on April 15, 2025, which marked a three-year end to claim the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit for that year. If you failed to file your tax returns by this deadline, all unclaimed stimulus payments would now have become the property of the US Treasury.

Several states like New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Colorado have, however, sent out relief checks to provide relief from inflation, as reported by USA Today.

Legislative action and comments

James Fishback, CEO OF Arizona Investment, first pitched the idea that if the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is able to save up to $2 trillion by cutting back on government waste and inefficiencies, then 20% of that amount could be returned to taxpayers as their rightful claim over the administration’s cost-cutting benefits.

The idea had found widespread support among Elon Musk, then head of DOGE, and President Trump, both of whom had supported the proposal in theory. If implemented, this could result in $5,000 payments for each of the 78 million tax-paying households in the US. As of now, there is no official order from Congress, the IRS, or the White House regarding a possible fourth economic impact payment.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced the American Worker Rebate Act in July, which would share the tax tariff with eligible citizens through rebates. “The proposed rebates would amount to at least $600 per individual, with additional payments for qualifying children. Rebates could increase if tariff revenue is higher than expected. Taxpayers with an adjusted annual gross income above a certain amount — $75,000 for those filing individually — would receive a reduced rebate,” reports NBC Chicago.

Eligibility criteria

Certain pre-set criteria determine whether a US citizen or resident is eligible to receive a federal refund on taxes, such as the beneficiary must not be dependent on someone else’s tax returns. According to the official website of the US Department of the Treasury, “Normally, a taxpayer will qualify for the full amount of Economic Impact Payment if they have AGI of up to $75,000 for singles and married persons filing a separate return, up to $112,500 for heads of household, and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses. Payment amounts are reduced for eligible individuals with AGI above those levels.”

How can I check my refund status?

“Where’s My Refund” is an online portal used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to help applicants check the status of their refund digitally. The platform requires viewers to enter their Social Security Number, filing status, and exact refund amount on the return. This can be done 24 hours after e-filing your returns, and the website will respond with a return received (processing), refund approved (preparing to issue a refund by the date shown), or refund sent (sent to your bank or in the mail) prompt.

If you filed your taxes electronically by the assigned deadline, your payment should reach you via direct deposit within 21 days. Those going the traditional route can expect a paper check in their mailboxes within 6-8 weeks.

In case of any queries, you can directly reach out to the IRS at 800-829-1954.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta