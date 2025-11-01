Is JD Vance leaving wife Usha? Divorce rumors explained amid 'religious rift' reports and Erika Kirk hug

Vice President JD Vance's personal life has come under social media scrutiny following his recent appearance at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) student event in Mississippi. Photos of Vance sharing a brief, emotional hug with Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, went viral, sparking online speculation and rumors about his marriage. At the same time, comments Vance made about his interfaith marriage during the event fueled unverified reports of a "religious rift" in the Vance household. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance board Air Force Two for travel to attend a Turning Point USA event with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in Mississippi, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 29, 2025.(REUTERS)

The viral hug

Vance attended the TPUSA event at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on the University of Mississippi campus on Wednesday, where nearly 10,000 people were in attendance, according to Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

During the event, Erika Kirk introduced Vance on stage, greeting him with a brief hug before his remarks. Photos of the hug quickly circulated on social media, prompting a wave of unfounded speculation about an "affair."

However, there is no evidence to support any such claims.

Erika Kirk and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. Thousands attended the Turning Point USA event to honor Kirk's husband, the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.(Getty Images via AFP)

Religious rift?

During the Q&A session, an audience member asked Vance about his interfaith marriage, noting that his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, is not Christian.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, explained that his wife was raised Hindu but was “never particularly religious.” The two met in college when they were both atheist or agnostic, he said.

He shared that the couple is raising their three children Catholic, and that Usha often joins the family for Mass.

"Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that," he said.

Following the event, Vance expanded on his comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"My wife - as I said at the TPUSA - is the most amazing blessing I have in my life," he wrote. "She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage - or any interfaith relationship - I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife."

Despite his clarification, some social media users falsely suggested that the couple's differing faiths had caused a "rift" or potential separation.

Vance responds to rumors

Vance later addressed the speculation directly, replying to a now-deleted post about it.

"First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question,” Vance began. “Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings,” he added.

There is no credible evidence to suggest JD Vance and his wife Usha are separating.