JD Vance's sweet admission about wife Usha amid Erika Kirk hug row: ‘Most amazing blessing’

Vice President JD Vance has spoken out about his wife Usha, the Second Lady of the US, following earlier comments about her religious beliefs. Vance, when speaking at the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, on Wednesday, expressed hope that his Hindu wife would eventually embrace Christianity. JD Vance had expressed hope at the TPUSA Ole Miss event that his wife, Usha, would embrace Christianity. (AFP)

His words were met with backlash online. Subsequently pictures of a hug between Vance and TPUSA CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, went viral, fanning the flames. Now, Vance, taking to X, has clarified the matter and in the course of the post, made a sweet admission about his wife as well.

What JD Vance said about wife Usha

Vance was replying to a post, which has now been deleted on the social media platform. He called the original comment ‘disgusting’ and went on to clarify his stance about Usha's faith.

“First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question,” Vance began. “Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings,” he added.

Then, he went on to heap praise on his wife, Usha, calling her ‘the most amazing blessing I have in my life.’ Vance continued, “She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do.”

The VP went on to clarify, that regardless of the outcome, he'd continue to ‘love and support her’ and 'talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife.' He went on to slam the now-deleted post saying such things ‘wreak [reek] of anti-Christian bigotry.’

What had JD Vance said earlier?

Speaking at the Ole Miss TPUSA event, Vance had said "... I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

“But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love,” he had added.