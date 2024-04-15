Is Joe Biden ‘not tough enough on Israel’? New poll reveals majority of Democrats think so

As the Middle East continues to witness widespread instability and violence, an overwhelming majority of Americans wants President Joe Biden to start taking a tougher stance on Israel and call for a ceasefire amidst its ongoing war with Hamas, as per a recent poll. According to a Politico-Morning Consult poll, 34% of respondents thought Biden was "not tough enough" in regards to Israel.(AP)

According to a Politico-Morning Consult survey, 34% of respondents thought Biden was "not tough enough" in regards to Israel, 17% believed he was too tough, 26% felt he was managing it just right, and 24% weren't sure.

The poll, conducted prior to Iran's first-ever military attack on Israel on Saturday, also highlights the complex internal politics that Biden is facing over Israel.

The survey surprisingly reveals that Democrats were more likely than Republicans and Independents to believe that Biden should be more assertive on Israel, with 33% of Democrats stating that he is "not tough enough on Israel" as compared to 19% of Independents and 12% of Republicans.

While 42% of Democrats felt that Biden handled the matter "just right", roughly 8% thought that the US President was "too tough".

Meanwhile, 47% of the general public strongly favor the US' call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, 15% of them strongly oppose the call, and 17% remain unclear.

Earlier this month, Biden put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in return for captives. The US President has been insisting on a ceasefire in order to deliver vital aid to Gaza.

Nevertheless, poll shows that most of the Americans support the Israelis in the conflict, despite disagreements over Biden's level of support for Israel.

Are Americans sympathetic towards Israel or Palestine?

In response to a question with whom they feel greater sympathy, 29% of respondents named Israel and 14% said Palestine. While 37% of respondents expressed sympathy towards the both sides, 20% indicated they were unsure.

When it comes to Democrats, 22% showed support for Palestine, 16% for the Israelis, and 44% for both. Republicans, on the other hand, supported Israel over the Palestinians by a margin of 45% to 7%, while Independents held a 25% to 13% stance.

Regarding a query if the US should stop providing aid to Israel, 41% of Democrats were in favor of it while 33% were against it.

At least 1,200 people, primarily civilians, were killed in the Hamas unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Following this, Israel launched a war against the terrorist organisation, killing over 33,000 Palestinians, including women and children.