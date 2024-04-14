US issues grave warning to Iran after retaliatory attack on Israel, hints at ‘what we would do’ if…

While US President Joe Biden has made it clear that the US doesn't seek a war with Iran, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the United States has issued a stern warning to the Islamic State in wake of the attack on Israel. John Kirby remarks comes after Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a call last night that the United States will continue to support the Jewish nation's right to self-defence.(AP file photo)

Appearing in an interview with NBC host Kristen Welker on Sunday, Kirby said the US has no plans to support Israel if it plans counter attacks against Iran, but will continue to extend 'ironclad' support to the Jewish nation.

He further mentioned that the US has informed Iran of "what we would do" if American troops or facilities are targeted amidst escalating conflict in the Middle East.

When "Meet the Press" host insisted Kirby on if the US President has ruled out any attack against Iran, he said, “The president has made it clear: We do not seek a war with Iran. We don't seek a wider war in the region.”

Kirby confirmed there haven't been any attacks on American troops or facilities in the region so far, he asserted that the White House warned the Islamic State against taking such action after Iran threatened to target the US military in case of any involvement in launching counterattacks by Israel.

Kirby explains how US would continue to defend Israel

The NSC spokesperson, however, stated that the US is "going to obviously watch that very, very closely.”

“I would just say we made it very clear to all parties, including Iran, what we would do, and how we would continue to defend Israel, and also how seriously we would take any potential threat to our personnel and our facilities in the region,” he added.

Kirby remarks comes after Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a last night phone call that the United States will continue to support the Jewish nation's right to self-defence.

Israel intercepts Iranian drones and missiles

On Saturday night, Iran fired over 200 drones and missiles toward Israel, according to the Israel Defense Force (IDF).

The IDF intercepted a vast number of drones and missiles outside Israel's airspace. However, dozens of Iranian ground-to-ground missiles that struck inside Israel damaged a military base in the south and injured a girl, according to a statement by IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Iran's attack on Israel came in wake of a drone strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 Iranians, including two top generals.

Last week, Iran warned that its forces would strike American personnel and installations in the region if the United States carries out strikes.