Is ‘Kvadorum’ about Bad Bunny? TPUSA's Super Bowl halftime stream gets ‘strange’ comments en masse
Viewers of Turning Point USA’s halftime stream saw thousands spam “Kvadorum” in comments—possibly tied to Bad Bunny’s banner—though its meaning remains unclear.
Users who tuned into the live stream of the Turning Point USA's Super Bowl halftime show were struck by a strange activity in the comments section. The show, headlined by Kid Rock and pitted as an alternative to NFL's Super Bowl halftime, reportedly got millions of views.
However, fans noticed that users were commenting the word 'Kvadorum' thousands of times. It seemed from the comment that it was a likely reference to the banner that Bad Bunny hung at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during his performance, which read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."
But why exactly were people commenting 'Kvadorum' in various context remains unclear.
“Look at the comments, they’re all botted, talking about some ”Kvadorum,' one user wrote.
“wt* is Kvadorum??” wrote another, sharing a screenshots of the comments.
What Does Kvadorum Mean?
Kvadorum is not a word in any known language, which implies that the word itself does not have a meaning in any language. However, as is quite common on streams today, the en masse comments were likely an attempt to boost the digital token Kvadorum (KDN). Recently, the group behind the token posted a YouTube video promoting Kvadorum as a “big reveal” ahead of 2026.
The comments on the TPUSA stream were likely an attempt to boost the comments visibility. However, it can't be ascertained for certain.
How Many People Viewed The TPUSA Halftime?
TPUSA has claimed that more than 5 million viewers tuned into their Super Bowl halftime show across various platforms. However, that figure has been disputed by many, including Candace Owens.
Many pointed out that the YouTube stream had just about 10,000 views when the stream ended. Critics argued that the number was too low for a stream that garnered 5 million views. However, it is important to note that the show was also streamed on platforms other than YouTube.
"The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works," Candace Owens wrote. "No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers."
Meanwhile, Early estimates suggest Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl LX halftime show drew around 130 million+ viewers — potentially setting a record for halftime viewership.
