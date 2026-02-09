Is ‘Kvadorum’ about Bad Bunny? TPUSA's Super Bowl halftime stream gets ‘strange’ comments en masse

Users who tuned into the live stream of the Turning Point USA's Super Bowl halftime show were struck by a strange activity in the comments section. The show, headlined by Kid Rock and pitted as an alternative to NFL's Super Bowl halftime, reportedly got millions of views. Bad Bunny (L) in the Super Bowl 60 halftime show and singer Kid Rock (L). (File photos)

However, fans noticed that users were commenting the word 'Kvadorum' thousands of times. It seemed from the comment that it was a likely reference to the banner that Bad Bunny hung at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during his performance, which read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

But why exactly were people commenting 'Kvadorum' in various context remains unclear.

“Look at the comments, they’re all botted, talking about some ”Kvadorum,' one user wrote.