Is Mcdonald's open on Christmas? Here's list of fast food chains operating on December 24 and 25

Only a few hours remain until the Christmas celebrations commence globally, prompting thousands of families to look out for dishes in a bid to avoid cooking amid the festivities. On Christmas Day, several fast food establishments will close, including Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, while chains like McDonald's and Wendy's will operate.(Bloomberg)

Several fast food chains and restaurants will provide services on Christmas Eve for customers eager to savor these meals during their dinner on December 24. Below is a list of fast food chains that will be open, along with important considerations to keep in mind before heading out with your family or friends.

Christmas Eve: Restaurants and chains that will be open on December 24

If you prefer not to cook, are traveling, lack time, or have encountered an unforeseen circumstance, numerous fast food outlets and restaurants will be available on Wednesday, December 24, the day typically reserved for Christmas Eve celebrations.

While many chains will provide services throughout the day, a number of them will operate under special hours to allow their employees the opportunity to enjoy an evening with friends or family. Among the food retailers that will remain open on Christmas Eve are:

Applebee's

Dunkin'

IHOP

Jack-in-the-Box

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Wendy's

McDonald's

Arby's

Burger King

Chipotle

Chili's

Denny's

Domino's

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Chains including Noodles & Company, KFC, and Panera Bread urge its customers to use their official communication channels to confirm holiday hours at their nearby locations.

Christmas Day: Will all restaurants and chains be operational on December 25?

The concise response is NO. Several establishments mentioned above will not provide services on Christmas Day. This decision is made to allow their employees a relief and to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.

On December 25, you will probably find an open McDonald's or Wendy's if you have a craving for fries. However, you will not be able to obtain a Chipotle burrito bowl or Chick-fil-A nuggets.

Is Starbucks open or closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2025?

Starbucks' operating hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day differ by location, as per a company representative.

The coffee chain advises customers to verify the specific holiday hours of their nearest location. They can use the store locator available on the Starbucks website or mobile application.

Is Domino's open or closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2025?

According to the company, Domino’s outlets in the United States are not obligated to remain open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

However, customers are encouraged to visit dominos.com to confirm the days and hours of operation for their local store, the spokesperson stated.