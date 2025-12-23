Is US stock market closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas 2025? Here's all you need to know

The US stock markets will have an early closure on Wednesday, December 24, and will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, in recognition of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are scheduled to close at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve, as stated on their respective websites. US Stock Markets to Close Early for Christmas Eve(Bloomberg)

Additionally, the US bond market will also experience an early closure on December 24, with the markets expected to close at 2 p.m. ET and stay closed on Christmas Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Will stock market resume operation on December 26?

The US stock and bond markets are set to resume operations on Friday, December 26, and normal trading will continue on Wall Street for several days thereafter.

Also Read: What's open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in US? Here's your guide

Are after-hours and pre-market trading allowed on Christmas eve?

Extended-hours trading (pre-market and after-hours) is contingent upon the broker, and liquidity may be limited even on regular days. On a holiday-shortened day, it can be even more scarce.

One must consider Christmas Eve as a trading session where price movements can be "noisy" due to the reduced activity of institutions, making the market more susceptible to individual trades.

If you intend to trade outside of the primary session, consider it a distinct market. It is advisable to utilize limit orders, decrease your position size, and refrain from chasing prices.

Stock market hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

The next planned closure of the US stock market is on Thursday, January 1, 2026, in recognition of the New Year.

Additionally, bond markets will have an early closure on New Year's Eve, with trading concluding at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 31. The NASDAQ and NYSE will operate until their usual closing time on that day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the stock market be open on Christmas Eve 2025?

Yes, both the NYSE and Nasdaq will be operational, but they will close early at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Will the Stock Market be open on Christmas Day?

No, US stock exchanges will not be open on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Will the Stock Market be Open on December 26, 2025?

Yes, major US exchanges have confirmed that they will follow the regular schedule and remain open on December 26, 2025.