Is Rihanna pregnant again? Belly pic 'at LAX airport' fact-checked

It quickly went viral sparking discussions about the 38-year-old. “Wait Rihanna pregnant again?,” one person asked. Another added “is rihanna pregnant again fr.”

Yet another person shared her photos and wrote “Rihanna pregnant again and still not married.” Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship for over six years and have three children together – RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, their sons born in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born in 2025.

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So, are Rihanna and Rocky expecting a fourth child? Here's all you need to know about the viral photo.

Is Rihanna pregnant? Fact-checking photo No, Rihanna is not pregnant. The photos shared recently are actually from 2025. The post had a community note added by readers “Rihanna is not pregnant. This photo is from 2025 and this post is a lie intended to gain engagement.”

Grok, too, fact-checked the claims and said “No, Rihanna isn't pregnant. Those LAX photos in the loose hoodie sparked the latest rumor wave, but she shut it down herself on April 15: 'Is the baby in the womb with us?' She's postpartum after baby #3 (Rocki, born late 2025) with A$AP Rocky. They already have RZA, Riot, and Rocki—no fourth on the way. Pure speculation from the outfit.”

Indeed, Rihanna did shut down rumors about her pregnancy for a fourth time, but the photo there was a different one.