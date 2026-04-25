Is Swedish Hospital in Chicago still under lockdown? All we know as shooting suspect held

A suspect has been apprehended following the shooting of two Chicago police officers on Saturday morning within a North Side hospital, which triggered a significant emergency response, as reported by WGN citing various police sources. A shooting at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Chicago left two police officers critically injured, (Swedish Hospital)

The incident occurred at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital located in the 5100 block of North California Avenue in the Lincoln Square area. According to sources speaking to WGN-TV, the situation involved a prisoner who was present at the hospital when the gunfire broke out.

Both injured officers are said to be in critical condition, as per WGN.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and officials have not confirmed if the suspected shooter is in custody.

A significant police presence continues to surround the hospital while investigators attempt to reconstruct the events that transpired, according to WGN.