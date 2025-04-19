Is the Easter Bunny real? Here's how to draw it in 7 simple steps - Watch

Children are often encouraged to believe that the Easter Bunny is real as a part of the common cultural tradition. Although it is a fictional figure, it isn’t considered a complete lie. How to draw Easter Bunny in seven simple steps. (UnSplash)

The belief in the Easter Bunny – just like Santa Claus and Tooth Fairy – is seen as a positive way to enrich a child’s imagination and provide them with a sense of wonder and excitement during occasions like Easter. As a part of the legend, the Easter Bunny carries colored eggs, candies, and toys in its basket and delivers them to the homes of Children on Easter Sunday.

In some traditions, the Easter Bunny is known to hide colorful eggs and gifts for children to find during the Easter egg hunts. It is also a symbol of the celebration of new life and rebirth as it is symbolized by Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

How to draw the Easter Bunny?

If you and your kids want to draw the Easter Bunny in the simplest way possible, here are seven steps you can follow to draw the Easter Bunny:

- Step 1 - Draw a small circle for the head. Add a bigger one for the body. Sketch a vertical line and a horizontal line crossing each other at the centre of the circle to help you determine the position of the eyes, nose and mouth.

- Step 2 - Sketch two small oblongs on the lower half of the circle for the cheeks. Add two protruding oblong shapes on each side of the head for the ears.

- Step 3 - Sketch a rough outline for the hands and feet.

- Step 4 - Draw the eyes using small circles, add the nose by sketching an inverted triangle, sketch the mouth and add the tooth.

- Step 6 - Add the bunny’s whiskers and two short lines on each of the bunny’s limbs.

- Step 7 - Color the bunny.