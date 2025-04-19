Egg prices rising? Here's why Americans are decorating potatoes instead this Easter

Eggs are an important part of Easter celebrations, but this year the outbreak of bird flu in laying hens has shortened supplies in the US, leading to a sharp increase in the prices of eggs. President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that grocery prices are ‘going down’. However, Consumer Price Index data shows that average grocery prices were about 2.41% higher in March 2025 than they were in March 2024. Easter Eggs are being replaced by potatoes this Easter(Unsplash)

The US Labor Bureau data shows that in March, egg prices climbed up to an all-time high of $6.23 a dozen. This has dampened Easter celebrations, but the spirit of the festive occasion is still alive. Americans are now thinking outside the box.

Eggs are being replaced by potatoes

Eggs and Easter celebrations go hand-in-hand every year, be it during decorations or as an addition to the meal platters. However, this time around, the rise of egg prices in the US has led to the staple for Easter celebrations being replaced by everything from marshmallows to potatoes, videos of which have gone viral across social media.

On a popular baking website, Rose Bakes, the recipe for Dyed Potatoes for Easter Eggs (Easter Potatoes) is readily available, with the description of the recipe being, "Skip the expensive price of eggs this year and try Dyed Potatoes for Easter Eggs instead! With just two ingredients and minimal prep, having potatoes instead of eggs for Easter means buying fewer expensive eggs and having lots of fun with the whole family painting potatoes." This recipe was published by Rose Atwater, the owner of the site.

Instagram influencers rise to the occasion

Then comes a viral Instagram video by popular page Crowded Kitchen, where the recipe for their own version of "Peanut Butter Easter eggs", which saw the use of potatoes instead. The first line of the video caption begins with, "Eggs are way too expensive right now". The recipe follows a similar manner to that of Easter Egg decoration, and the video has already garnered more than a million likes.

Trump posted about egg prices on Thursday, too, three days before Easter Sunday. Data shows that egg prices were at $4.90 a dozen in January before President Joe Biden left office.

Slamming the US Fed Reserve, the president wrote: “Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS.”