Easter Sunday: 5 fruity wines to sweeten your spring celebration

Easter Sunday is for celebrating with your loved ones at a family get-together. The day isn’t complete without raising a toast to celebrate togetherness and be grateful for everybody’s presence. Choosing the perfect wine for such an occasion is crucial. 5 best fruit wines to have this Easter(Unsplash)

Here are five types of fruit wines to choose from that you and your loved ones will savour at brunch till the very end, making it a memorable springtime party:

Lololikka Wine

Crafted from Indian coffee plum (lololikka), it brings a new vibe to the Easter celebrations. Commonly found in households in Kerala, this sour fruit has a distinct tart flavour, making it refreshing. The wine’s ruby colour complements the entire table spread well. With its five-day fermentation process, you can find it to be an excellent palate cleanser between courses or being accompanied by spicy dishes.

Apple Wine

This offers a refined, more sophisticated drinking experience which is perfect for Easter gatherings. Its Amber hue has several layers of flavour – crisp brightness from the apple to deeper notes of caramel and spice. With a sweet taste, it can accompany any other dish on the table spread. It’s a hit among guests and family members alike.

Pineapple Wine

If you want something tropical and fresh to add colour to your Easter celebrations, the pineapple wine comes along with its distinct vibrant and aromatic profile. Golden in colour, it mixes sweetness with its naturally created acidic punch. Being bright, clean, and complex, this beverage accompanies any and every other dish prepared for the Easter gathering – be it ham or salads.

Strawberry Wine

This one bottles the essence of early spring harvests, making it traditionally perfect for the Easter get-together. With a rose tint, this wine offers the aroma of freshly plucked strawberries with a floral undertone. It is complete with a sweet tone that goes along with every dish. It’s a favourite one on everyone’s list due to its distinct colour and soothing profile.

Banana Wine

This turns out to be sophisticated, with a rich amber hue and a complex profile. It blends the sweetness of ripe bananas with colourfully warm notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and clove. It also goes well with desserts in particular. One quick overnight fermentation would yield a distinct yet sophisticated drinking experience for everyone.