Is the moon shrinking and what could it mean for future NASA missions?

Our moon isn't just a constant companion; it's changing, and it's not just a phase. The moon has been gradually shrinking, causing its surface to crinkle up like a dried fruit, and this could spell trouble for future lunar missions. Moon's surface faults and shrinking circumference cause moonquakes that can last for hours.(AFP)

Shrinking stats:

Over the past few million years, the moon has shrunk by about 150 feet in circumference due to cooling. Imagine your favourite snack getting a little smaller – that's what's happening to our lunar buddy.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Moonquakes and faults:

The moon's surface isn't just smooth – it's formed faults due to its brittleness. These faults, akin to cracks, are causing moonquakes. They're not your typical quakes; moonquakes can last for hours, posing a threat to future lunar settlers and missions.

Link to the past:

A powerful magnitude 5 moonquake recorded by Apollo seismometers in the 1970s has now been linked to these faults. It's like connecting the dots in a lunar mystery.

Dangerous discoveries:

Researchers have pinpointed a particular region near the moon's south pole as a hotbed for moonquakes and potential landslides. This raises concerns for future missions, especially those proposed by NASA for crewed Artemis III landings.

The science speaks:

Geologist Tom Watters warns, "Shallow moonquakes capable of producing strong ground shaking in the south polar region are possible... The potential for forming new thrust faults should be considered when planning lunar outposts."

Lunar surface secrets:

Picture the moon's surface like dry, dusty gravel. Over billions of years, impacts from asteroids and comets have caused fragments to constantly fly off. This loose surface material makes it susceptible to shaking and landslides.

Preparation for Artemis:

As the Artemis mission approaches, safety is key. Nicholas Schmerr, an associate professor of geology, emphasizes the importance of preparing for lunar seismic activity. This includes engineering structures and protecting astronauts from hazardous zones.

What lies ahead:

The researchers are on a mission to delve deeper into the moon's faults and their impact on seismic activity. Understanding these lunar mysteries is crucial for the safety of future lunar explorers and infrastructure. As we gear up for crewed Artemis missions, it's all hands on deck to ensure the safety of astronauts, equipment, and lunar infrastructure.