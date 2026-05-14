'Is this Nancy Guthrie walking?': Newly unearthed photos raise questions amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mother

A few newly unearthed photos surfacing on social media have raised questions about Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie. An X user shared photos they found while searching Google Earth and wondered if they were images of Nancy from November 2025.

Newly unearthed photos raise questions amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie(Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

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The photos show a woman walking in Tucson, Arizona, which is where Nancy lives.

“Is this #NancyGuthrie walking? Nov. 2025 in front of 5855 N Camino Escalante,” the user wrote on X. “I was searching Google Earth and found this.”

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{{^usCountry}} The user added that it is approximately “200m/218yrd” from Nancy's home to that spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user added that it is approximately “200m/218yrd” from Nancy's home to that spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The user further wrote, “I’ve heard interviews with neighbours saying that Nancy would take walks around the neighbourhood and drive her Subaru to the CVS. But then Savannah said she could hardly walk to the mailbox most days because of how much pain she was in. But yes I have seen her with a cane, that’s true. But this does resemble her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user further wrote, “I’ve heard interviews with neighbours saying that Nancy would take walks around the neighbourhood and drive her Subaru to the CVS. But then Savannah said she could hardly walk to the mailbox most days because of how much pain she was in. But yes I have seen her with a cane, that’s true. But this does resemble her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Others weighed in on the comment section, with some saying the woman in the photos does resemble Nancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others weighed in on the comment section, with some saying the woman in the photos does resemble Nancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It sure does resemble her. Maybe she was on some good pain or anti-inflammatory medication or had an ESI (Epidural Steroid Injection) procedure on her back that helped with the pain at that time. I’ve had one when I could barely walk from back pain and it worked within a day for me. And maybe she had been doing PT and had gained a little more strength to do short walks without assistive devices? I’m just tossing possibilities out there if that is indeed her,” commented a user. “My 93 year old mom uses a walker some days, her cane others, and uses no assistance at all part of the time. It depends on many factors for her. Regarding Nancy, all of the statements could be true,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It sure does resemble her. Maybe she was on some good pain or anti-inflammatory medication or had an ESI (Epidural Steroid Injection) procedure on her back that helped with the pain at that time. I’ve had one when I could barely walk from back pain and it worked within a day for me. And maybe she had been doing PT and had gained a little more strength to do short walks without assistive devices? I’m just tossing possibilities out there if that is indeed her,” commented a user. “My 93 year old mom uses a walker some days, her cane others, and uses no assistance at all part of the time. It depends on many factors for her. Regarding Nancy, all of the statements could be true,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

“Yes….her profile! Even though it is blurred. Stands like her too!” a user wrote.

Some, however, dismissed the possibility that the woman in the photo could be Nancy.

“Taller and thinner than Nancy,” wrote a user, while another said, “I don’t think so. Nancy is heavier.”

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house, and despite months of efforts by authorities, no suspect has been identified. She remains missing.

As with other crime cases, several theories have emerged about what may have happened to Nancy. While some believe this was the work of a lone abductor, others have theorized that there exists a “boss” – someone who orchestrated the crime from behind the scenes.

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Even President Donald Trump has reached out to Savannah to offer support amid the search for her mother. The US President expressed sympathy for the family and promised that all available federal resources would be used in the investigation.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

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The FBI has received "potentially critical" DNA evidence found inside Nancy's Arizona home, it was recently reported. A hair sample initially sent to a private lab in Florida is now being analyzed using the FBI's advanced technology.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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