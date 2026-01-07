Is Trisha Paytas MAGA? YouTuber eyeing 2026 California Congress run says idea came to her ‘in a dream’; watch big reveal

Trisha Paytas, American internet personality and YouTuber, hinted that she was considering running for Congress in 2026. The first hint came in a January 5 YouTube video titled ‘2026 MANIFESTATIONS’. The 37-year-old content creator shared that she'd ‘love to run’ for the US House of Representatives seat in California. Trisha Paytas became famous on YouTube for viral videos, reality TV appearances, like in My Strange Addiction, and for her public feuds. (X/@PopBase)

Paytas, who lives there with her husband Moses Hacmon and their three children, Malibu Barbie, Elvis, and Aquaman Moses, also followed up with a TikTok video, cementing her intent.

She shared that she was ‘currently Googling’ the process of running for Congress. Paytas also gave an insight of how the idea came to her.

“The idea of me being representative for the state of California came to me in a dream — in a vision, if you will. It's so vivid to me,” she said in the video which has widely been shared on other social media platforms as well.

Paytas added that after she became a mother in 2022, she began to worry about ‘watching the world just crumble, little-by-little’, which inspired her to take action. “I never thought of myself as a political person until I started having kids and realizing, like, the world could be just so disastrous [and] dystopian for real by the time they get to be adults,” she said.

As per Paytas, her ‘main goal’ would be to increase age requirements for participating in the adult industry to 25. As per a 2021 Vulture article, Paytas estimated that 70 percent of her income at the time came from adult content site OnlyFans. When sharing her political ambitions, Paytas also hinted at what her slogan might be – ‘California could be good.’

“Just need to figure out a better system for everyone and everything,” Paytas added.

Is Trisha Paytas MAGA? What are her politics?

Paytas became famous on YouTube for viral videos, reality TV appearances, like in My Strange Addiction, and for her public feuds.

She's apparently supported candidates across the political spectrum. In 2012, she supported Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, calling him ‘super hot’. She extended her support to Donald Trump in 2016, but had put out a now-deleted 2019 video, which was titled ‘I do not support Trump’. Thus, it remains unclear whether Paytas is MAGA.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, she said she'd voted for Joe Biden because he had 'quoted Hamilton’.