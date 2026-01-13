Is Trump banning alcohol in US? Truth behind ‘make America sober again’ screenshot going viral on social media
A screenshot doing the rounds on X, dated January 11, 2026, indicates that President Donald Trump is planning to ban alcohol in the US. Here's the truth.
A screenshot doing the rounds on social media, dated January 11, 2026, indicates that President Donald Trump is planning to ban alcohol in the United States. The image appears to show an X post by the US President, claiming he is considering banning alcohol under the slogan “make America sober again”.
“A very disturbing thing is happening all across our great country. RAGING ALCOHOLICS everywhere. Bars packed, bottles flowing, nobody working, nobody focused. Weak leaders allowed it to spiral completely out of control. Families destroyed, productivity GONE, streets a mess. Nobody wants to say it, but I will,” the post, which appears to have been posted from Trump’s X account, reads.
It adds, “If this continues, maybe it’s time to seriously look at the 18th Amendment Prohibition, to ban alcohol permanently. America was stronger, safer, and sharper before the drinking culture took over. We don’t need hangovers – we need GREATNESS. LET’S MAKE AMERICA SOBER AGAIN!”
Is Donald Trump really banning alcohol?
The screenshot is fabricated and does not reflect any real statement or policy from the Trump administration. While the post was written by imitating the tone Trump generally uses in his posts, the truth is that the US President’s last verified post on X was on December 25, 2025. No such post has been shared on Truth Social either, a platform where Trump is more active than on X, and where he shares most policy statements.
Earlier in January, the Trump administration released the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans through the USDA and HHS. The new guidelines removed specific daily limits on alcohol, instead of limiting it. The limit, which was previously two drinks for men and one for women, was replaced with a general recommendation that "drinking less is better for health", according to The Drinks Business and VinePair. The guidance emphasized moderation rather than prohibition.
Trump's last verified X post was shared on Christmas Day. It read, “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT”.