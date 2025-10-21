Is Venmo still down after AWS outage? Here's when the payment app will be fixed

AWS outage created widespread chaos worldwide, affecting everything from Snapchat to Venmo and even two airlines. PayPal has owned Venmo since 2013. The AWS outage has led to widespread issues for apps like Venmo and Snapchat. (REUTERS)

Amazon claims to have identified the issue, however countless consumers continue to experience issues with various online services and apps. The need to restore Venmo is also becoming more urgent for people who are attempting to send and receive money. Is Venmo still unavailable, or will transactions continue to be paused?

Over 5,700 Venmo users reports about outage

More than 5,700 Venmo users have complained about issues with Downdetector's payment platform. While 52% have reported app issues generally, a sizable portion (42%) are reporting that they are unable to connect into the app.

In response to users experiencing problems, the Venmo Support account on X asked them to get in touch with the Venmo site's support staff.

This outage will be fixed as soon as the one that occurred on October 16th, which was only a few hours long.

Why isn't Venmo working?

It's likely that the global AWS outage on October 20 prevented Venmo from functioning. Despite not being the owner of Venmo, Amazon's online service outage rocked the internet sector, impacting banks, airlines, and other vital services.

While Amazon claimed to have “mitigated” the outage, it cautioned users that some platforms and apps may still have loading issues.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” Amazon stated. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda.”

Is Venmo still down?

Yes, as of this writing, the Venmo app is still unavailable to thousands of users. Around 11:00 a.m. ET, there was a spike in outage complaints, which subsided around noon, according to Downdetector.

When will Venmo be restored?

It's unknown when Venmo will fully restore the app. Graeme Bragg, a University of Southampton computer networking specialist, said the problems with all online platforms could last “the rest of the day,” Hollywood Life reported.

“The underlying issue has now been resolved but it will take some time to propagate across the internet. Amazon’s servers also have a backlog of requests to work through, so it’s likely that we will see some disruption for the rest of the day.”