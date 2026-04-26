US President Donald Trump has provided an update after he and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after what sounded like gunshots broke out. Trump has said in a Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended.

Is White House shooter apprehended? Trump provides update after Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.

Trump and others escorted off stage

A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

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{{^usCountry}} Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

Jacqui Heinrich, Anchor and Senior White House Correspondent, said in an update on X, “Hello from backstage. We’re in a hold behind the stage right now. Staff are going out to reset the head table. POTUS never left and is down the hall from me. He wants the show to go on.”

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She added, “We’re told by his detail someone tried to get through the mags with a gun. The counter assault team did their job (unclear what that means) and the subject is now offsite. POTUS was evacuated to a hold - the rest of us from the head table are down the hall from him. Secret service had to determine if there were any other threats, we are being told there are no threats. The building is NOT being evacuated. We are waiting for staff to reset head table to resume the program.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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