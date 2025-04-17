Isaiah Bond sexual assault case takes a new turn; Texas WR was ‘targeted by senior’

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who is expected to be a second-day pick at the upcoming NFL Draft, has claimed that he was ‘falsely targeted by a woman’ and he is innocent in the sexual assault case against him. This comes after the 21-year-old self-surrendered on a warrant and was released after posting bail. Isaiah Bond claimed innocence in the sexual assault case against him(Getty Images via AFP)

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday reported that Bond's agent wrote a letter to all 32 NFL teams, declaring that the player has filed a federal complaint against his accuser.

‘Setup for financial gain’

“Earlier this evening, Isaiah's attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him. Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain," the first page of the complaint reads.

The email further added that ‘like most twenty-one-year-olds’ Bond ‘must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name’.

“For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home,” it read.

Isiah Bond's addresses accusations

Isiah Bond had released a statement on social media, calling the claims ‘patently false’.

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond said on X. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.