Israeli diplomat’s son, accused of hitting cop with motorcycle, assaulted in Florida jail over sausage spat

Avraham Gil, the 19-year-old son of an Israeli official who was arrested for running over a police officer on his motorcycle, was attacked in a Florida jail over a talk about sausages on Wednesday. On January 27, he was sentenced to house arrest before being brought to Miami-Dade County Jail for a new mug shot. Avraham Gil, the 19-year-old son of an Israeli official who was arrested for running over a police officer on his motorcycle, was attacked in a Florida jail.(X@Abuyousef)

The teenager was beaten after getting into a heated debate about sausages with another inmate, Blake Elvis Ermus, 32, as reported by WPLG.

Ermus, a resident of North Miami, was imprisoned on a domestic violence offense. He is now accused with assault on a captive.

As the investigation started, Gil told officials that he “was having a conversation with the defendant about the ingredients of the sausages. At some point, the defendant approached the victim and punched him multiple times.”

Last month, Gill caught attention when he got arrested for hitting a Sunny Isles Beach police lieutenant and then seemed to be hysterically crying during his mug shot. Later, his attorney failed to secure diplomatic immunity as prosecutors called him a "danger to the public". He had breached traffic rules in Miami Shores in the past as well.

Gil's new mugshot shows the adolescent staring emotionlessly at the camera, a stark contrast to his previous.

An investigation to find out what actually occurred behind prison is underway.

Know more about the Avraham Gil case and his father

His father Eli Gil is the consul for administration at the Israeli Consulate in Miami.

The kid was found ineligible for the immunity afforded to diplomats and their family members in the United States.

As per the court records obtained by the POST, Gil was charged with two felonies --aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and violent resistance against an officer to escape arrest.

As per the police report, Gil struck a police lieutenant conducting a traffic stop on Collins Avenue close to 174th Street on January 27 at 3:30 pm. He was operating his motorcycle without a license plate. The officer, who was involved in the incident, suffered an “incapacitating” injury to his left leg.

Following Gill's arrest, his attorneys contended that the teen's accusations should be withdrawn since Miami-Dade law does not apply to him due to his father's diplomatic status.

The US State Department's "Diplomatic and Consular Immunity" states that "Family members forming part of the household of diplomatic agents enjoy precisely the same privileges and immunities as do the sponsoring diplomatic agents."

The department, however, said: “We can confirm that, as the dependent of an Israeli consular officer, the concerned individual is not entitled to civil or criminal immunity,” reported NBC Miami.

Gill is scheduled to appear before the court on March 12.